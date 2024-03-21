Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a REIT that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)

Between March 5-14, chief executive officer and executive chair of the board Mitchell Goldhar invested over $1.2-million in units of the REIT. He acquired a total of 53,800 units at an average price per unit of approximately $23.10 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, after which this particular account held 2,986,878 units.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)

Between March 13-15, founder and president Mark Leonard sold a total of 8,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3,761.36 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 215,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $30-million, excluding trading fees.

At the beginning of March, shares of Constellation Software closed at a record high.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T)

On March 19, executive vice-president, industry and services Chris Jones exercised his options, receiving 12,937 shares at a cost per share of $36.44, and sold 12,937 shares at a price per share of $124.38, after which this specific account held 42,384 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $1.1-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T)

On March 15, Andy Barnard, president of Fairfax Insurance Group, sold 2,572 shares at a price per share of US$1,120.68. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$2.8-million. There are 56,475 shares remaining in this particular account.

