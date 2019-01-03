Thursday’s Insider Report: Three high yielding securities that insiders are buying

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR-UN-T)

On Dec. 21, trustee John Morrison invested just under $100,000 in units of the REIT. He bought 11,000 units at a price per unit of $8.98, increasing his account’s holdings to 13,000 units.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.7 cents per unit, or 80 cents per unit yearly. This equates to a current annualized yield of approximately 9 per cent.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On Dec. 21, director Ron Farmer acquired 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $87.92. The prior week, on Dec. 14, he bought 1,000 shares at a price per share of $89.35. The total cost of these two purchases amounted to over $177,000 and lifted his portfolio’s holdings to 4,000 shares.

The stock has a current yield of over 4 per cent.

Slate Retail REIT (SRT-UN-T)

On Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, Blair Welch, who sits on the board of trustees, bought a total of 5,050 units at an average price per unit of approximately $11.61, raising his account balance to 11,295 units.

In December, management announced a 1.8-per-cent increase to its monthly distribution, raising it to 7.125 cents US per unit or 85.5 cents US per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to a current annualized yield of approximately 10 per cent.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T)

On Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, John Hooks, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 80,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.27 with 1,452,171 shares remaining in his account.

Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)

Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, the company’s chief executive officer David Harquail exercised his rights, receiving 99,908 shares in his personal account. He subsequently sold 90,056 shares at an average price per share of $96.79, leaving 1,007,057 shares in this portfolio. Proceeds from the sales in this account totaled over $8.7-million.

In a separate account that Mr. Harquail has control or direction over (The Midas Touch Foundation), he sold 5,736 shares at a price per share of $97.81 on Dec. 18 and divested 23,400 shares at a price per share of $98.66 the following trading day with 85,864 shares remaining in this account.