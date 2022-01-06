Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) announced that it has acquired InStore Audio Network, the largest in-store audio advertising network in the United States for about $59-million. The price is subject to a specific earn-out mechanism, the company stated.

“With this acquisition, Stingray expands its retail-based digital audio advertising footprint in the United States and reaffirms its position as a leading global provider of state-of-the-art digital media solutions,” it stated. It said InStore Audio Network generated an estimated $18.5-million in revenues in the last year.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL-T), a network of dental practices, announced a $100-million bought-deal offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. that will buy 6,135,000 subordinate voting shares for $16.30 each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to support its acquisition program, “which accelerated in the latter half of 2021 and is expected to remain strong in 2022.”

