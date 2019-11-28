Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
GT Gold Corp. (GTT-X) announced an $8.3-million financing by Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NEM-N; NGT-T). The financing is a private placement of about 6.9 million common shares priced at $1.20 each. Upon completion of the financing, Newmont Goldcorp will own 14.9 per cent of GT Gold’s outstanding shares, an increase from the 9.9 per cent acquired by Newmont Goldcorp on May 29.
Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T) announced fourth-quarter sales of $121.8-million down from $139.5-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $118.9-million. Net income was $6.8-million or 17 cents per share versus net income of $11.6-million or 27 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 19 cents.
