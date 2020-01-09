 Skip to main content

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T) says Carl Farrell has stepped down from the company’s board of directors and from his position as president. “The company wishes Mr. Farrell well and expresses appreciation for his contributions as a director on the board and as part of the management team,” it stated in a release.

CEO Robert Courteau has resumed Mr. Farrell’s responsibilities, the company stated, including the leadership role of the Altus Analytics business.

**

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV-T) announced its 2020 capital budget will target investment between $170-million and $200-million.

“These investments will continue to advance the corporation’s liquids transition plan by focusing on our Progress and Pipestone/Wembley light oil assets, complementing our solid foundation of low-cost natural gas and condensate at Glacier and Valhalla,” the company stated.

It said the 2020 capital budget "is expected to culminate in a significant increase in revenue by year-end and 130-per-cent growth in liquids production over 2019."

**

Reitmans (Canada) Limited (RET.A-T) reported sales for the five weeks ended January 4, 2020 increased by 2.5 per cent, with a net reduction of 35 stores. Comparable sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased by 6.4 per cent, the company said in a release after markets closed on Wednesday.

Sales for the fourth quarter to date, or the nine weeks ended January 4, 2020, increased 1.2 per cent with 35 fewer stores in operation. Comparable sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased by 4.4 per cent, the company stated.

**

MORE TO COME

