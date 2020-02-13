 Skip to main content

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported revenue of $314.6-million for the fourth quarter, down from $333.3-million for the same time a year earlier.

Net income increased by $89.5-million to $8.4-million or 8 cents per share. The company noted there was an impairment of goodwill of $100-million recorded by certain business units in the fourth quarter of 2018, "due to the significant deterioration of industry conditions."

Adjusted net income was $5.6-million or 5 cents per share versus adjusted net income of $16.9-million or 16 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $320.7-million, earnings of 13 cents and adjusted earnings of 14 cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) reported net income of $126.8-million in the fourth quarter compared to $44.3-million for the year-ago period, “due to strong operating performance, contributions from acquisitions and fair value gains on investment properties.”

Funds from operations (FFO) per unit was $25-million or 25 cents per unit, an increase from $20.6-million or 23 cents a year ago. Adjusted FFO was 21 cents, which beat expectations of 20 cents and compared to 18 cents a year earlier.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) reported a record $314-million of total loan originations in the fourth quarter, which it said was up 18 per cent from the $265-million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to a record $166-million, up from $138.2-million in the same period in 2018.

Net income was $6.7-million or 46 cents per share versus $15.8-million or $1.02 a year earlier. Adjusted net income was $22.6-million or $1.45 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $163.9-million and adjusted EPS of $1.41

Andrew Peller Ltd. (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) reported sales of $101.6-million for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to $103.2-million for the year-earlier period.

Net earnings were $8.1-million or 19 cents per Class A share (16 cents for Class B shares) compared to earnings of $5.4-million of 13 cents per Class A share (11 cents per Class B share) in the prior year.

Tucows Inc. (TCX-Q; TC-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $85.9-million, up slightly from $85.6-million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income increased 30 per cent to $5.8-million or 54 cents per diluted share from $4.4-million or 41 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

The company also announced a $40-million buyback program.

MORE TO COME

How to enable cookies