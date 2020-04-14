 Skip to main content
TSX stocks that have cut dividends since the start of the coronavirus crisis

A look at TSX stocks that have announced dividend cuts since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Company Key Developments [Last 30 Days]
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund AW-UN-T04/01/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF QIF-T03/17/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
American Hotel Income Properties REITHOT-UN-T03/20/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
ARC Resources Ltd. ARX-T03/16/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Boston Pizza Royalties BPF-UN-T03/23/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
BRP Inc. DOO-T03/20/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
CAE Inc. CAE-T04/06/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Cardinal Energy Ltd. CJ-T03/17/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE-T04/02/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Chorus Aviation Inc. CHR-T04/06/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Diversified Royalty Corp. DIV-T04/06/2020 (Dividend Decreases); 3/31/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Enerflex Ltd. EFX-T03/17/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Freehold Royalties Ltd. FRU-T04/09/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Gamehost Inc. GH-T03/17/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Income Financial Trust INC-UN-T03/23/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Inter Pipeline Ltd. IPL-T03/30/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Invesque Inc. IVQ-T04/10/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Melcor Developments Ltd. MRD-T03/25/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Melcor Real Estate Investment TrustMR-UN-T03/25/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
MTY Food Group Inc. MTY-T04/06/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Mullen Group Ltd. MTL-T03/20/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
New Look Vision Group Inc. BCI-T03/20/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
NFI Group Inc. NFI-R03/23/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Recipe Unlimited Corp.RECP-T03/24/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. RCH-T04/09/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Secure Energy Services Inc. SES-T03/24/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL)SCL-T03/16/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Sir Royalty Income Fund SRV-UN-T03/23/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. SWP-T03/20/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
The Caldwell Partners International Inc.CWL-T04/03/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. TOG-T03/16/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Vermilion Energy Inc. VET-T03/16/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Whitecap Resources Inc. WCP-T03/17/2020 (Dividend Decreases)

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

