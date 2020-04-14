TSX stocks that have cut dividends since the start of the coronavirus crisis

A look at TSX stocks that have announced dividend cuts since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
|Company
|Key Developments [Last 30 Days]
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund
|AW-UN-T
|04/01/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF
|QIF-T
|03/17/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|American Hotel Income Properties REIT
|HOT-UN-T
|03/20/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|ARX-T
|03/16/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Boston Pizza Royalties
|BPF-UN-T
|03/23/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|BRP Inc.
|DOO-T
|03/20/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|04/06/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Cardinal Energy Ltd.
|CJ-T
|03/17/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|04/02/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Chorus Aviation Inc.
|CHR-T
|04/06/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Diversified Royalty Corp.
|DIV-T
|04/06/2020 (Dividend Decreases); 3/31/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Enerflex Ltd.
|EFX-T
|03/17/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|FRU-T
|04/09/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Gamehost Inc.
|GH-T
|03/17/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Income Financial Trust
|INC-UN-T
|03/23/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
|03/30/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Invesque Inc.
|IVQ-T
|04/10/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Melcor Developments Ltd.
|MRD-T
|03/25/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
|MR-UN-T
|03/25/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|MTY Food Group Inc.
|MTY-T
|04/06/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|MTL-T
|03/20/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|New Look Vision Group Inc.
|BCI-T
|03/20/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|NFI Group Inc.
|NFI-R
|03/23/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Recipe Unlimited Corp.
|RECP-T
|03/24/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|RCH-T
|04/09/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Secure Energy Services Inc.
|SES-T
|03/24/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL)
|SCL-T
|03/16/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Sir Royalty Income Fund
|SRV-UN-T
|03/23/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
|SWP-T
|03/20/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|The Caldwell Partners International Inc.
|CWL-T
|04/03/2020 (Dividend Cancellation)
|TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
|TOG-T
|03/16/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|VET-T
|03/16/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|WCP-T
|03/17/2020 (Dividend Decreases)
Source: S&P Capital IQ
