Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) announced a cut to its capital expenditure program, Canaccord Genuity reduced its cash flow projections for the oil and gas company.
“The company has decided to take a cautious approach for the remainder of the year and is reducing its back-half spending to $250-million (from $300-million) with full-year spending to come in at $400-million (from $450-million). Production guidance of 70,000-72,000 boe/d [barrels of oil equivalent per day] remains unchanged,” said analyst Anthony Petrucci.
“The company’s 2019 program was designed with a flexible H2/19 in mind, given the volatility of the market. The company’s objective was to protect the balance sheet, maintain a sustainable dividend and generate a moderate growth rate. Its cautious approach to spending for the remainder of the year is a prudent move, in our view,” he said.
“Volatility in oil pricing along with lack of egress has weighed heavily on oil stocks in the space, and WCP is no exception. We note WCP benefits from one of the lowest decline rates in the space (about 19 per cent) and invests heavily in EOR projects to keep its decline rate at low levels,” he said.
He reduced his 2019 cash flow per share estimate to $1.66 from $1.67 and his 2020 estimate to $1.83 from $1.91.
He kept his “buy” rating on the stock and his $7.50 target price “which is NAV [net asset value] based and maps to a 2020E EV [enterprise value]/ [debt-adjusted cash flow] DACF of 5.1 times,” he said. The median target price is $7.88, according to Zack’s Investment Research.
However, CIBC cut its price target on the company to $7.25 from $7.50 “based on changes in strip pricing,” said analyst Dave Popowich. He kept his “outperformer” rating on the company.
“Given that Whitecap has one of the more flexible capital programs in our coverage universe, we would expect the company to allocate spending higher or lower as commodity prices dictate. Whitecap has maintained a relatively strong balance sheet throughout the ongoing industry downturn, and we see that as a competitive advantage worth preserving, even if it comes at the expense of growth (which the market seems to be actively discouraging at this point, anyway),” he said.
**
Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of O3 Mining Inc. (OIII-X), a gold miner that was spun off from Osisko Mining (OSK-T).
It has assets in north east Ontario (Garrison) and the Abitibi gold mining district of Quebec (Marban).
“Since the new company was announced but before the deal was closed, O3 had been actively consolidating property east of Val d’Or in Quebec,” said analyst Tom Gallo.
“We have long been optimistic about the region’s exploration potential as we currently cover Probe Metals, which is a top pick in the exploration space,” he said.
He initiated coverage with a “speculative buy” rating and a price target of $4.50.
Key reasons we are interested in O3:
- Quickly becoming the largest landholder in Val d’Or East, which is underexplored
- Already established, large (about 5 million oz) company-wide resource with potential to grow
- Hidden high-grade potential at Marban
- M&A optionality at both Garrison or through more Quebec-based acquisitions
- Proven management team and support from the Osisko house leads us to believe O3 has the drive, capital and knowledge to make a meaningful impact in the camp
“O3’s potential to grow its already large resource (111 Mt averaging 1.40 g/t Au for 4.96 Moz) makes it a very compelling M&A candidate, in our view, and provides it with the scale to participate in additional consolidations, which could strengthen its portfolio. Numerous quality junior gold explorers exist in the district, which we outline further below. O3’s propensity to be transactional leads us to believe it will be opportunistic should a value proposition arise,” the analyst said.
“We round our target NAVPS [net asset value per share] of $4.59 to $4.50, generating a 74 per cent 12-month projected return which justifies our 'speculative buy’ rating. We qualify the rating as ‘speculative’ due to the company’s small market cap, early stage, and reliance on exploration success which may or may not materialize.”
**
CIBC resumed coverage of Inact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) after it completed an equity offering.
Analyst Paul Holden kept his “neutral” rating but increased his price target to $138 from $134.
“The acquisition of Guarantee Co. is not the scale play we had contemplated in our recent M&A report, but it is strategically on point and financially accretive. Our price target increases from $134 to $138 as a result of expected accretion. However, we maintain our Neutral rating as the implied return to target of 10 per cent is close to the average for our coverage universe,” he said.
“We estimate that the transaction is 3 per cent accretive to operating EPS [earnings per share] including the full benefit of targeted synergies ($20-million). Full synergies will take 24 months to realize, and hence our 2020E operating EPS increases by 1 per cent. With this note, we also introduce our 2021E operating EPS of $8.70, which includes the full benefits of the transaction. Our 2021E results in an operating ROE of 14.4 per cent, which is close to the company’s target of mid-teens,” he said.
“Intact is trading at 2.4 times P [price]/BV [book value], pro forma the 3 per cent expected accretion from the Guarantee transaction. The five-year trailing average P/BV is 2.2 times and the 10-year average is 2.1 times. Intact’s P/E on our 2021E is 14.5 times. PGR trades at 3.4 times P/BV and 12.6 times P/E (2021E).”
**