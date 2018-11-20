Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO receives over US$26-million from sales of this Canadian stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

AltaGas Canada Inc. (ACI-T)

On Nov. 9, chief financial officer and corporate secretary Shaun Toivanen acquired 3,400 shares at a cost per share of $14.21, raising his account’s holding to 15,900 shares.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, co-founder Laurent Lemaire, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 92,119 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.81 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, lifting the account’s holdings to 9,876,566 shares. His total investment amounted to nearly $1-million.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)

On Nov. 15, John Marinucci, who sits on the board of directors, made an investment of nearly $185,000. He purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $36.98, raising his portfolio’s positon to 132,500 shares.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T)

On Nov. 12, director Greg Morrison, the company’s former president and chief executive officer, invested $255,000 in shares of this stock. He bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.50, increasing his account’s holdings to 13,500 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)

On Nov. 13, executive chairman and chief executive officer John Chen exercised his rights, receiving 6.5-million shares. Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16, he sold a total of 2,920,719 shares at an average price per share of approximately U.S.$8.95, leaving 4,960,564 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over U.S.$26-million.