Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies are accumulating these two stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had buying activity reported by insiders.
Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG-T)
Between July 17 and July 19, Sandstorm Gold Ltd., with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 1.5-million shares at an average cost per share of approximately 35 cents, increasing its holdings to 33,641,880 shares.
Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill are other major shareholders of Entrée.
Titan Mining Corp. (TI-T)
On July 23, Donald Taylor, who sits on the board of directors, invested over U.S.$72,000 in shares of the company. He bought 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately U.S. 36 cents, raising his portfolio’s position to 2,850,000 shares.
Between July 2 and July 19, executive chairman Richard Warke acquired a total of 290,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly 35 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Augusta Investments), lifting this account’s holdings to 6,133,467 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $102,000.
Victoria Gold Corp. (VIT-X)
On July 24, Sun Valley Gold LLC, with an ownership position above 10 per cent, purchased 185,700 shares at a price per share of 39 cents, lifting its account balance to 110,018,283 shares.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On July 18, chief operating officer Mark Ayranto invested over $98,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 250,000 shares at a cost per share of 39.5 cents, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 2,136,542 shares.
Between July 2 and July 12, chairman Sean Harvey acquired a total of 125,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 39 cents, increasing his account balance to 4,500,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $558,000.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T)
On July 15, executive chairman and former president and chief executive officer Louis Audet exercised his options, receiving 21,619 shares at a cost per share of $31.82, and sold 15,028 shares at a price per share of $104.60, leaving 90,980 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission fees, totaled over $1-million.