Tuesday’s Insider Report: Two dividend stocks that are being bought

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Boralex Inc. (BLX-T)
On Dec. 6, director Marie-Claude Dumas acquired 4,300 shares at a price per share of $24.799, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment exceeded $106,000.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16.5 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 2.6 per cent.
Fiera Capital Corporation (FSZ-T)
On Dec. 6, Michael Quigley invested over $278,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.15, initiating a portfolio position. In September, Mr. Quigley was appointed as the company’s head of institutional markets.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 7.5 per cent.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On Dec. 6, David Pauli sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $22.045, trimming his account balance to 550,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $220,000. Mr. Pauli is the company’s former chief operating officer.
Last month, we reported the following transaction. On Nov. 20, director and the former president of the company Sheila Murray sold 21,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $20.83, with 75,047 shares remaining in her account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $447,000.
Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)
On Dec. 6, Curtis Bartlett, who sits on the board of directors, divested 90,000 shares at a price per share of $20.05 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Skeena Capital Limited), reducing this account’s holdings to 10,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $1.8-million.