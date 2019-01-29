Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) announced it has purchased Far West Plywood for a total value of US$3.6-million. Far West is a single site wholesale distributor located in Northridge, Cal., with estimated annual sales of US$12-million.
"The addition of Far West represents a contiguous expansion of our current southern California operations and provides additional size and scale in an attractive growth market," stated HDI CEO Rob Brown.
Drone Delivery Canada (FLT-X) announced it has submitted its expression of interest to participate in Transport Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) for a total request of $12-million to deploy DDC’s drone delivery solution in two remote locations.
"The vision of the Canadian Federal Government to modernize and improve transportation across Canada's north is consistent with DDC's commercialization strategy of servicing Canada's remote communities," stated Tony Di Benedetto, CEO. "Various government funding solutions exist to allow Canadian enterprise to help transform Canada's transportation systems. DDC looks to capitalize on this type of funding as we commercialize our Drone delivery solution in 2019.
National Access Cannabis Corp. (META-X) reported revenue for its first quarter ended Nov. 30 was $3.8-million, representing a 766-per-cent increase over the same period last year of $437,352. Its net comprehensive loss for the quarter was $7.9-million or 4 cents per share versus a net comprehensive loss of $1.3-million or a penny per share a year earlier.
