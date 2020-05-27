Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki downgraded two oilfield services stocks - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T) and Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE-T) - saying their ability to pay off debt will become increasingly challenged through the balance of this year.
“In our view, oilfield fundamentals will remain extremely challenging with WTI below US$40/bbl,” Mr. Bereznicki said in a review of first quarter results from oilfield equipment and services firms (OFS). "We believe the longer this commodity environment continues, the more likely oilfield pricing will continue to migrate toward cash costs for many OFS companies. While we believe service providers with production related exposure (or true competitive advantage) may fair somewhat better, EBITDA generation will become increasingly challenging in the sector.
“We note that on consensus 2021 estimates, the sector is not particularly cheap at ~8.5x EV/EBITDA (with Street cash flow expectations trending down). Barring a significant move upward in strip oil pricing, we believe one must be willing to look toward a 2022 recovery (at the earliest) to see “value” from an investment perspective,” he said.
His target on Calfrac is 15 cents (down from 25 cents), and 5 cents on Source Energy (down from 7 cents).
**
RBC Capital Markets says it sees an attractive opportunity to buy Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q) as the shares are now down about 14 per cent from the highs they touched last month, fueled by “overly optimistic expectations” for near-term sales of its COVID-19 treatment candidate remdesivir
RBC said it sees fair value for Gildan at US$88/shr, without any modeled contribution from remdesivir, and expects shares to appreciate towards that target as the company continues to execute commercially
RBC said Gildan’s fall could mean the market is recognizing the limited potential for meaningful monetization of remdesivir directly, given low initial supply and long-term pandemic/stockpiling uncertainties.
Gildan’s shares, which closed Tuesday at $73.18, are also looking particularly inexpensive on a multiples basis vs other large cap biotechs like Amgen Inc AMGN.O, Regeneron Pharma REGN.O and Vertex Pharma VRTX.O, RBC said.
Gildan’s 12 month forward price to earnings ratio is 11.5 vs Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ 18.9, Amgen’s 13.7 and Vertex Pharmaceutic’s 27.27
**
Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young liked what he saw in National Bank of Canada’s (NA-T) fiscal second quarter results released late Tuesday. He raised his price target by $1 to $59, but reiterated a “hold” rating.
“Cash EPS was above our estimate and consensus, although that was not the focus. More importantly, National Bank delivered this while recording a higher PCL (Provision for Credit Losses), mostly related to performing loans, and putting up an all-in CET1 ratio of 11.2%, in line with our estimate," Mr. Young said in a note.
Overall, he termed the results from National Bank as “encouraging.”
**
In other analyst actions:
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T): National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$56 from C$53
Dream Unlimited Corp (DRM-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$11
Uranium Participation Corp (U-T): TD Securities raises to buy from hold
Vermilion Energy (VET-T): National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$8 from C$6
With files from Reuters