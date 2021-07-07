Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun has raised his price target on Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T) to C$1.80 from C$1.35, citing progress in reducing debt and financing costs, as well as positive trends being seen in business aviation.
He upgraded his rating to “outperform” from “outperform (speculative)”.
“Debt reduction and refinancing transactions largely clear the debt maturity runway through 2023 and reduce interest costs by over $200 million on an annualized basis,” Mr. Chamoun said in a research note. “Overall, the interest cost savings are likely to be higher than targeted and realized quicker than originally anticipated, while the overhang from large near-term debt maturities is alleviated.”
Meanwhile, business aviation flight activity in the U.S. is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels and with easing border restrictions going forward, the analyst anticipates the demand momentum will continue to improve both in the U.S. and international markets.
“We expect business aviation to continue to offer wealthy travelers and corporate customers greater safety and accessibility (commercial aviation could take time to restore pre-pandemic travel schedules, particularly on international routes). With the number of available used aircraft at historical low levels, we suspect demand will begin to spill over to the new aircraft market over the coming quarters. This should support higher production rates and more robust pricing,” Mr. Chamoun said.
***
Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild has upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT-UN-T) to “buy” from “hold”, citing a “meaningful” recovery in leisure travel in the U.S. He raised his price target to C$6.50 from C$4.50.
The trust invests in hotel real estate properties and has franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG.
There has been a meaningful recovery in leisure travel in the U.S. as states have re-opened, with an estimated 43 million Americans took road trips over the July 4th weekend this year, according to AAA. Rebounding travel is supporting both higher occupancy and average daily rates for hotel operators.
According to STR, which tracks the performance of the hospitality sector, during the week ended June 26, 2021, U.S. hotel occupancy rates were on average 69.9%, down only 7.3% from the comparable week in 2019 and up 23.7% from the comparable period in 2020, the analyst noted.
“While fundamentals for the U.S. hotel industry are strengthening overall, and this should lead to a recovery in cash flow, we believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s (AHIP) portfolio of limited service hotels should benefit disproportionately. Currently, international business travel has yet to resume, which limits the ability of large coastal hotels that cater to business conferences to recover. Family vacations, which often favor limited service hotels, have resumed, and this should lead to stronger financial performance from AHIP,” Mr. Rothschild said in a note.
“While cash flow from AHIP’s portfolio is recovering, the REIT has received covenant waivers from its lending syndicate until the end of 2021, which provides greater financial flexibility but also restricts the REIT from reinstating the distribution this year. In our view, the REIT will be in a position to reinstate the distribution later this year, although retaining cash flow to reduce leverage is likely to be a consideration for a short period of time,” he added.
AHIP trades at a 33 per cent discount to Mr. Rothschildd’s net asset value estimate compared to, on average, a 13 per cent discount for US peers. “Ultimately, as investors appreciate the recovery in fundamentals, and as leverage is reduced, this discount should disappear,” the analyst said.
**
Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges initiated coverage on Nexus REIT (NXR-UN-T) with a “strong buy” rating and $12 target price, believing the company is well on the way to becoming Canada’s next pure-play industrial real estate investment trust.
Nexus so far this year has made about $302-million in pending and completed industrial facility acquisitions. Industrial properties will help boost the company’s earnings potential, and about 73 per cent of its net operating income now comes from the sector, compared to about 27 per cent from retail and office assets.
Mr. Sturges believes Nexus could be uniquely positioned as a small-cap Cdn REIT to deliver above-average net asset value per unit growth in the next 12 months through the stabilization of its Sports Mall redevelopment project in Richmond BC, the partial completion of its London industrial portfolio expansion plans, and by selling excess land in Montreal.
“Nexus is ‘under the radar’ with many investors, in our opinion, while offering a compelling blend of value and NAV growth prospects,” the analyst said in a note. “We believe Nexus may benefit from potential near-term positive catalysts that include: 1) possible NAV/unit accretion from its ongoing and future value creation initiatives; and, 2) additional transactions announced that further shift its portfolio weighting towards the Canadian industrial facility sector. We believe Nexus is well positioned to experience a re-rating on its Price/Adjusted funds from operations multiple as it gets closer to pure-play Canadian industrial REIT status.”
**
* Ayr Wellness Inc (AYR-A-CN) Jefferies starts with “buy” rating; C$80 target price
* Cresco Labs Inc (CL-CN): Jefferies starts with “buy” rating; C$36 target price
* Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CURA-CN): Jefferies starts with “buy” rating; C$32 target price
* Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTII-CN): Jefferies starts with “buy” rating; C$70 target price
* Smartcentres REIT (SRU-UN-T): Scotiabank reinitiates coverage with “sector perform” rating and C$30.50 target price
* Stelco Holdings Inc (STLC-T): Credit Suisse raises price target to C$44 from C$38
* Terrascend Corp (TER-CN): Jefferies starts with “buy” rating; C$17 target price
* Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TRUL-CN): Jefferies starts with “buy” rating; C$62 target price
* Xebec Adsorption Inc (XBC-T): Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$6 from C$4.50 and upgrades rating to “buy” from “hold”. But TD Securities cut its price target to C$6 from C$7.5
* Beyond Meat Inc (BYND-Q): CFRA cuts to “hold” from “buy” and raises target price by US$15 to US$155
* Freeport-Mcmoran Inc (FCX-N): Citigroup raises price target to $44 from $36
* Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER-Q): Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $0.90 from $1.25 and downgrades rating to “sell” from “hold”
* Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM-N): Credit Suisse raises target price to $1,490 from $1,304 and upgrades rating to “outperform” from “neutral”
This file will be updated throughout the morning
With files from Reuters
