With ongoing operational challenges “compounded” by COVID-related pressures, CIBC World Markets analyst Bryce Adams lowered his recommendation for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” following the release of weaker-than-anticipated third-quarter results.

Shares of the Toronto-based miner fell 3.9 per cent on Tuesday after it reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $17.4-million for the quarter, falling short of both Mr. Adams’s $21-million estimate and the consensus projection on the Street of $30-million. An adjusted earnings per share of loss of 2 cents also missed expectations (gains of 3 cents and 5 cents, respectively), due largely to higher-than-expected costs at its Bolivar and Cusi mines.

Pointing to ongoing issues at Bolivar in Mexico, including delays in mine development, infill drilling and high personnel turnover, Sierra cut its 2021 EBITDA guidance to $105-$110-million (from $130- $140-million) and increased its cost guidance for the mine to $3.30-$3.47 per pound (from $2.60-$2.74).

“Bolivar is expected to remain under pressure into H1/21, and at Yauricocha higher-grade ore from below the 1120 level is not mineable until permits are granted, expected in two to three years,” said Mr. Adams.

Cutting his 2022 operational expectations, he also dropped his target for its shares to $2.50 from $4.25, falling below the $2.99 average.

“We continue to see organic growth within the portfolio, as well as FCF potential, but expect that 2022 will be a ‘show me’ story, given the challenging 2021 year-to-date results,” said Mr. Adams.

=====

While Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar raised his target price for shares of Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-Q, NVEI-T) after increasing his financial forecast in response to better-than-anticipated third-quarter results, he warned upside is now “modest.”

“Nuvei delivered strong growth in absolute terms, partly with the help of acquisitions that have added a number of new capabilities. The beat-and-raise contributes to higher estimates but the sharp appreciation in the stock during the September quarter already anticipated this,” he said.

On Tuesday before the bell, the Montreal-based online-payments technology company reported quarterly revenue of US$184-million, up 97 per cent year-over-year and topping both Mr. Shirvaikar’s US$180-million estimate and the Street’s US$179-million expectation. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$81-million also exceeded expectations.

“The upside risk to our view remains the continued use of its cash position to make acquisitions that add clients and capabilities,” he said. “On the other hand, a deceleration in the growth towards the medium-term outlook would imply the stock is fairly valued and remains our baseline assumption.”

With Nuvei making modest increases to its full-year 2021 guidance, Mr. Shirvaikar hiked his target for its shares to US$120 from US$100. The average on the Street is US$147.40.

However, he maintained a “neutral” recommendation, citing valuation concerns.

“While we continue to believe in the many positives in the Nuvei story (high percentage of revenues from e-commerce; exposure to differentiated and growing revenue mix including online gaming; tech stack geared to take advantage of the revenue mix; attractive financial metrics, etc.), we are cautious of the risks (M&A-heavy backdrop; limited track record in current form; controlled corporation dynamics, etc.,),” he said. “Taken together, we believe the risk/reward is balanced. We believe the implied forward outlook should support the stock at current levels but also that a combination of sustained follow-through on the profitability metrics and better disclosure is needed to provide a material upside catalyst.”

Other analysts making target changes include:

* Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo to US$155 from US$145 with an “outperform” rating

* Raymond James’ John Davis to $166 from $143 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Though it continues to face headwinds from chip shortages and supply chain disruptions, Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) is “managing well in a difficult environment,” said CIBC World Markets analyst Krista Friesen after the late Tuesday release of better-than-anticipated quarterly results, including “strong” free cash flow, a dividend raise and reintroduction of its buyback initiative.

“Heading into the back half of the year, expectations had been low for the auto suppliers,” she said. “However, LNR’s better-than-expected management of the headwinds produced solid results across the board for the quarter. While labour, commodity prices, chip shortage and supply chain issues remain problems for the industry, and we do expect Q4 to be another difficult quarter, we expect to see LNR continue to navigate these issues well.”

“LNR’s third-quarter results helped highlight the benefits of the company’s strategy. While LNR posted solid consolidated results, there is no denying that it benefited from its Industrials division. The company posted an operating margin of 7.7 per cent (excluding CEWS), which benefited greatly from the double-digit margin in the Industrial division. The Industrial division is able to provide a cushion for the rest of the business during difficult times in the auto sector (i.e., the chip shortage). These results reinforce our view that while LNR trades like an auto supplier (4.3 times on our 2023 estimates), on a sum-of-the-parts basis, using comp multiples, it could trade at a blended multiple of 6.5 times, inferring an equity value of $125.”

Calling its balance sheet, including $1.8-billion in liquidity, “strong” and pointing to negative net debt and “impressive” FCF, Ms. Friesen set the Guelph, Ont.-based company is prioritizing returning cash to shareholders. It announced a raise to its quarterly dividend of 25 per cent (to 20 cents per share) and a re-launch of its share buyback program, which the analyst expects to be “active.”

However, in response to reductions to its guidance brought by industry conditions, Ms. Friesen cut her target for Linamar shares to $94 from $99, below the $96 average, with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (CARE-T) “continues to impress” by optimizing and improving its virtual platform and expanding its member base, according to iA Capital Markets analyst Chelsea Stellick, who emphasized its growth story continued to “land and expand” in the third quarter.

David Berman: Telehealth stocks had a good run, but now they’re sick. Here’s what to do

Before the bell on Tuesday, Montreal-based company, which began trading on the TSX in late March after the completion of initial public offering, reported revenue of $17.2-million, up 120 per cent year-over-year but just 3.5 per cent from the previous quarter and below the $18-million estimate of both Ms. Stellick and the Street. Adjusted EBITDA of a loss of $4.9-million also fell short of expectations (losses of $3.8-million and $4.7-million, respectively).

However, Dialogue members grew to nearly 1.8 million, up 132.2 per cent year-over-year and 21.5 per cent from the previous quarter, which Ms. Stellick called “impressive.”

“While seasonality in Optima impacted Q3 revenue, we expect this to normalize in Q4/21 which is also typically a strong quarter for [Annual Recurring and Reoccurring] growth,” said he analyst. “CARE continues to execute on its ‘land and expand’ strategy as it added new direct Members through larger contract wins as well as expanding into non-traditional segments to grow its indirect Member base. With $111-million cash on hand, the Company has ample dry powder to execute on other strategic acquisitions, which we anticipate could be announced by year-end.”

Maintaining a “buy” rating for its shares, Ms. Stellick trimmed her target to $15 from $18 “given the compression in health tech multiples.” The average on the Street is currently $13.11.

Elsewhere, RBC’s Douglas Miehm lowered its target to $12 from $14 with a “sector perform” rating, while Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman trimmed his target to $14.50 from $16, reiterating a “buy” rating.

“We are trimming our target price ... based on our DCF and 8 times EV/2023 revenue (was 9 times on 2022 revenue), which is more in line with the general sell-off in the digital healthcare sector although CARE continues to prove its resilience and sustainability, driven by its B2B SaaS model (1–3-year contracts with direct and embedded customers),” Mr. Newman said. “In our view, CARE trades at an unwarranted discount at 2.8 times 2023 revenue vs peers at 8.0 times.”

In a separate note, Ms. Stellick cut her target for shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT-X) to $13.25 from $13.40 with a “buy” rating following the acquisition of a strategic location in Central Illinois.

“QIPT continues to expand through M&A to build out a national DME platform, completing six acquisitions totalling more than $16-million in revenues since July,” she said. “The acquisition announced [Tuesday] expands the Company’s footprint within Illinois, a market with higher-than-average COPD prevalence in the U.S.. With $30-million cash on hand, access to

$20-million of credit, and an active pipeline, we expect more strategic M&A in the next six months. These results confirm that QIPT continues to successfully execute on its growth strategy and benefit from increased scale through operational leverage.”

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Pammi Bir sees Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T) “hitting all the right notes, with wind at its back,” expecting organic growth momentum to build through 2023.

“Our outlook for GRT continues to improve against a backdrop of exceptionally strong industrial fundamentals and investment appetite,” he said. “Rising tenant demand from on-shoring, e-commerce expansion, and transportation and logistics needs should collectively exert further upward pressure on rents, replacement costs, and ultimately asset values across the majority of GRT’s portfolio. Amid an aggressively bid private market, we’re also pleased to see the development pipeline expand.”

On Tuesday, the Toronto-based REIT reported third-quarter results that largely met expectations as Mr. Bir saw encouraging underlying fundamentals.

“Overall, results were in line with our call, but nonetheless marked strong progress on multiple fronts,” he said. “Notably, organic growth accelerated on stronger rent growth. As well, momentum in industrial fundamentals and investor demand drove another substantial round of portfolio value gains, pushing GRT’s IFRS BVPU up 10 per cent sequentially. The distribution was also raised 3.3 per cent to $3.10 per unit annualized (effective December, payable in January), marking the 10th consecutive annual hike and providing another confident signal on growth. The balance sheet remains in solid form, with low leverage and plenty of liquidity.”

After raising his adjusted funds from operations projections through 2023 to account for increased investment activity, Mr. Bir increased his target for Granite units to $110 from $96, topping the $106.40 average, with an “outperform” rating.

“GRT’s trading at 19 per cent above NAV (26 times 2022 estimated AFFO/4.2-per-cent implied cap rate), relatively in line with its Canadian and US industrial comps, and above the sector’s 1-per-cent discount,” he said. “At current levels, we continue to see an attractive risk-adjusted return, supported by a solid growth outlook, improving portfolio quality, a growing pipeline of value-add developments, and solid balance sheet.”

Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges raised his target to $110 from $98, reiterating an “outperform” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ben Pham upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N, AQN-T) to “outperform” from “market perform.”

* National Bank Financial analyst Michael Parkin cut his target for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T) to $82 from $83, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is $98.91.

* CIBC World Markets analyst Nik Priebe increased his target for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN-T) to $22 from $21 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $22.19.

“Normalized EBITDA came in slightly below our estimate and consensus, but this can be attributed to a timing issue related to an earlier-than-normal management bonus accrual (i.e., Q3 instead of the typical Q4),” said Mr. Priebe. “In general, we feel that the minor earnings variance is relatively inconsequential and we prefer to focus on the stability of partner distributions and corporate development updates to inform our view on the units. On that front, the outlook remains positive with a strong weighted-average ECR and a positive reset expected in 2022, despite a challenging year for the company’s only uncollared investment (i.e., LMS).”

* Cowen and Co. analyst Vivien Azer raised her Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) target to $10 from $8.50, exceeding the $7.45 average, with a “market perform” rating. Others making changes include: ATB Capital Markets’ Frederico Gomes to $5.75 from $6 with an “underperform” rating.

* Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske bumped up his Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-N, BAM.A-T) target to US$63 from US$54, reiterating a “neutral” rating. The average is $64.54.

* CIBC’s Sumayya Syed raised her CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN-T) target to $19 from $18 with a “neutral” rating, while National Bank’s Tal Woolley increased his target to $19.50 from $19 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $18.46.

“CT REIT reported another in-line quarter, reflecting the contractual nature of its cash flows,” said Ms. Syed. “The REIT continues to complement built-in growth with accretive intensifications and opportunistic acquisitions at attractive cap rates north of 6 per cent on average. The Walmart-anchored acquisition provides a good strategic fit given the net leased structure and investment-grade tenant rating, and we would view similar future acquisitions as complementary. We continue to expect stable performance, though the units appear fairly valued, with a NAV premium of 7 per cent on consensus, moderately above the historical average.”

* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Douglas Miehm lowered his DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN-T) target by $1 to $15, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $18.28.

* CIBC’s Cosmos Chiu cut his target for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T) to $8 from $8.25, keeping a “neutral” rating, while BMO’s Ryan Thompson raised his target to $6 from $5.25 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $7.12.

* Scotia Capital analyst Michael Doumet increased his target for Finning International Inc. (FTT-T) to $44 from $42 with a “sector outperform” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Maxim Sytchev raised his target to $45 from $44 with an “outperform” rating and BMO’s Devin Dodge bumped up his target to $39 from $36 with a “market perform” rating.. The average is $43.11.

* RBC’s Maurice Choy raised his Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) target to $33 from $32 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $33.19.

“Notwithstanding the strong Q3/21 results (which were primarily driven by timing of OM&A activity), we believe the investment thesis on Hydro One’s stock remains intact, including its defensive and dividend growth characteristics,” said Mr. Choy. “The market’s focus remains on the JRAP proceeding, which is progressing in line with management’s expectations, and we highlight that Hydro One’s stock price might be a relative beneficiary from regulated utility investors seeking better protection against the current high levels of inflation.”

* RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan increased his Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) target to $200 from $195 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn raised his target to $215 from $209 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $196.69.

“IFC reported another excellent quarter driven by better-than-forecast underwriting income (primarily from the U.K./International and U.S. Commercial segments) and to a lesser extent, distribution income. IFC increased the dividend by 10 per cent and we think could announce another dividend increase when it reports Q4/21 results (we forecast an additional 10-per-cent dividend increase),” said Mr. Kwan. “Our Outperform rating reflects our view that the shares offer attractive valuation upside driven by continued positive fundamentals; a favorable industry backdrop; strong defensive attributes; and potential catalysts (e.g., de-risking of the RSA acquisition).”

* National Bank Financial analyst Endri Leno lowered his K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) target by $1 to $45 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $51.79.

* Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone hiked her Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$486 from US$474, exceeding the US$458.54 average, with a “buy” rating.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber raised his Magnet Forensics Inc. (MAGT-T) to $48 from $47 with an “outperform” rating, while National Bank Financial’s John Shao hiked his target to $55 from $45 also with an “outperform” rating. The average is $51.83.

“Magnet reported another beat-and-raise quarter. Q3 revenue rose 44 per cent year-over-year and ARR increased 48 per cent. Solid growth is increasingly being driven by strong demand from enterprises, which are looking for software to help with cyber investigations. We believe the valuation re-rating in the shares is likely to be sustained as investor visibility to 30-per-cent-plus growth continues to improve.,” said Mr. Treiber.

* CIBC’s Cosmos Chiu cut his target for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-Q, PAAS-T) to US$38 from US$42, maintaining an “outperformer” rating. The average is $35.60.

* RBC’s Michael Harvey raised his Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T) target by $1 to $13 with a “sector perform” rating. Others making changes include: Canaccord Genuity’s Anthony Petrucci to $13 from $12.50 with a “buy” rating; BMO’s Chris Thompson to $13 from $11 with a “market perform” rating; National Bank Financial’s Travis Wood to $15 from $15.50 with an “outperform” rating and CIBC’s Christopher Thompson to $13 from $11 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $13.46.

* In response to its proposed acquisition by Newcrest Mining Ltd. (NCM-T), CIBC’s Anita Soni increased her target for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T) to $18.50 from $14.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $18.14.

“We see interloper risk as moderate, given the potential tax synergies of some Canadian-headquartered producers. However, these tax synergies are somewhat mitigated by the premium paid, which is high relative to the recent trend of no- to low-premium transactions,” she said.

* While he thinks “management is positioning the business to leave 2021 volatility behind,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier cut his target for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) shares to $52 from $59, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $54.44.

“While we were disappointed with 3Q results and the 2021 guidance revision, we appreciate that management is taking the necessary steps to right size the residential lumber business to reduce earnings volatility in 2022 and beyond,” he said. “The outlook for 2022 appears healthy, thanks to recent acquisitions and continued demand for utility poles. SJ’s solid balance sheet should enable management to unlock shareholder value through continued M&A and/or share buybacks. We maintain our Buy rating.”

* RBC’s Michael Harvey cut his Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) target to $6.85 from $7.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $7.58.

* CIBC’s Todd Coupland raised his Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR-Q, SW-T) target to US$14 from US$13, below the US$20.85 average, with an “underperformer” rating.

“The company continues to step through its multi-year transition,” said Mr. Coupland. “Our view is that it will take more time before material benefits of the transition are visible. Once Sierra’s new CEO places his stamp on the corporate strategy, investors will have the opportunity to assess the company’s progress before deciding to invest. We do not recommend buying Sierra’s shares at this time.”

* RBC’s Matt Logan increased his Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) target to $25.50 from $23 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s Sumayya Syed raised her target to $24.50 from $22.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $24.58.

“The macro backdrop for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s business continues to strengthen,” said Mr. Logan. “Rent growth is reaccelerating, SMU’s mark-to- market opportunity is growing, and the wall of capital chasing industrial real estate continues to push cap rates lower—particularly in the land constrained GTA market. Taking a step back, on-going supply chain headwinds for most businesses are a tailwind for SMU, as tenants continue to shift from a ‘just-in-time’ to a ‘just-in-case’ model. With SMU’s units trading at a well-earned 29-per-cent premium-to-NAV, we maintain our Sector Perform rating.”

* BMO’s Étienne Ricard raised his TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) target to $157 from $154 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $154.14.

* CIBC’s Mark Jarvi raised his TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) target to $16.50 from $16, exceeding the $15.95 average, with an “outperformer” rating. Others raising their targets include: BMO’s Ben Pham to $17 from $16 with an “outperform” rating and RBC’s Maurice Choy to $17 from $14 also with an “outperform” rating.

“TA continues to post impressive results this year, punctuated with another guidance raise. We believe the current momentum on the Alberta fleet (Thermal & Hydro) can persist into next year, and we expect TA to deliver positive announcements around growth initiatives and de-risking of cash flows in coming quarters. Even though the shares have had a good run this year, we believe there remains good relative value and upside,” said Mr. Jarvi.

* Mr. Jarvi cut his TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) target to $20.50 from $21, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $20.08.

“For RNW, the near-term operating challenges that led to two guidance reductions and lingering uncertainty on the resolution for the Kent Hills turbine/foundation problems may cap the stock in the short term,” he said.

* Cowen and Co. analyst Jeffrey Osborne cut his Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-Q, WPRT-T) target to US$5 from US$8 with a “market perform” rating. The average is US$9.80.

* Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk increased his WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) target to $190 from $168, topping the $171.89 average, with a “buy” rating.