Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests $600,000 in this plummeting dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On May 28, the president and chief executive officer John Floren invested $600,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $60, increasing this portfolio’s position to 59,733 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on June 7, Ian Henry, senior vice-president – people, divested 2,000 shares at a price per share of $31.25, trimming his account balance to 14,197 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $62,000.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)
On June 3, John Budreski, who sits on the board of directors, sold 55,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$5.5104, reducing his account’s holdings to 29,334 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded U.S.$303,000.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On June 6, chief risk officer Colm Freyne exercised his options, receiving 17,730 shares at a cost per share of $28.20, and sold 17,730 shares at a price per share of $53.54, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $449,000.