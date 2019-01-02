Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1.9-million in this security yielding over 6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

Between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27, David Pearce, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $350,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 175,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.01, initiating a portfolio position. In August, Mr. Pearce was appointed to the board.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 20, chief executive officer and chairman of the board George Fink invested over $345,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 55,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.27, increasing his account’s holdings to 3,517,799 shares.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP-UN-T)

On Dec. 24, president and chief executive officer Stephen Johnson bought 162,000 units at a price per unit of $11.7779 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, lifting the account’s holdings to 1,605,943 units. The cost of this purchase totalled over $1.9-million.

Choice Properties pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.1667 per trust unit, or 74 cents per unit yearly, equating to an annualized yield of over 6 per cent.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

Between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20, Gregory Laing, senior vice-president – legal and corporate secretary, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (12,500) at an average price per share of approximately $51.80, leaving 45,158 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sales totalled over $647,000.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On Dec. 20, Rizwan Jamal, president – Bell residential and small business, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (20,227) at a price per share of $54.80 with 5,404 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $1.1-million.