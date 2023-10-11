Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)

On Sept. 29, president and chief executive officer Mike Crawley bought 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.1674, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 92,056 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $443,000.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)

On Sept. 27, executive chairman and chief executive officer Mitchell Goldhar acquired 159,100 units at an average price per unit of approximately $22.77 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (SC Financial Investments Inc.), raising this particular account’s position to 2,800,278 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $3.6-million.

Between Sept. 26-29, executive vice-president – portfolio management and investments, Rudy Gobin bought a total of 20,000 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $22.92 for two accounts, after which each account held 30,000 units. The cost of these purchases totaled more than $458,000.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T)

In a relatively small transaction, president and chief executive officer François Poirier invested over $84,000 in shares of TC Energy on Sept. 28. He acquired 1,800 shares at a price per share of $46.9167, after which this particular account held 108,750 shares.

On Sept. 29, director Michael Culbert bought 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $47, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 10,500 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $188,000, not including trading fees.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

iA Financial Corp. (IAG-T)

On Sept. 28, executive vice-president and chief investment officer Alain Bergeron exercised his options, receiving 2,500 shares at a cost per share of $54.79, and sold 2,500 shares at a price per share of $85.4276, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $76,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Previously, we reported president and chief executive officer of iA Financial Group Denis Ricard exercised his options on Sept. 18, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $40.91 and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $88, leaving 44,000 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $141,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On Sept. 28, executive vice-president and chief human resources officer Mark Wilson exercised his options, receiving 3,500 shares at a cost per share of $59, and sold 3,500 shares at a price per share of $115.10, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $196,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

