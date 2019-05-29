Wednesday’s Insider Report: Three are buying this stock yielding 5% with a payout ratio of 77%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T)
In recent weeks, three insiders were buyers in the market.
Between May 16 and May 21, the company’s chief financial officer Jean-François Neault bought a total of 2,795 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $13.82, initiating a portfolio position. The total cost of these investments exceeded $38,000.
On May 16, Richard Gagnon, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 3,650 shares at a price per share of $13.70, initiating a portfolio position. This cost of this investment totaled over $50,000.
On May 16, fellow director Daniel Lafrance purchased 3,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $13.823 across two accounts. The cost of his investments exceeded $41,000.
Innergex pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 5 per cent. As of March 31,2019, the free cash flow payout ratio based on the trailing 12-months stood at 77 per cent.
StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-X)
On May 23, chief executive officer Steven Scott invested over $36,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 12,900 shares across three account at an average price per share of approximately $2.82.
**
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)
On May 22, Brian Scott, vice-president – geology and technical services, exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.15, and sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $3.46 with 183,955 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled $31,000.
CAE Inc. (CAE-T)
On May 22, Hélène Gagnon, vice-president – public affairs and global communications, exercised her options, receiving 18,150 shares at a cost per share of $15.14 and sold 18,150 shares at an average price per share of approximately $34.47 with 5,830 shares remaining in her portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $350,000.