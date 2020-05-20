Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Champion Iron Limited (CIA-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $175.7-million, which was below expectations of $187.9-million and compared to $182.2-million a year earlier.
Net income of $18.4-million compared to net income of $28.2-million a year ago.
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) announced the appointment of Luis Marchese as its new chief executive officer, effective June 1.
Mr. Marchese is replacing current president and CEO Igor Gonzales, who resigned effective May 31. He resigned his board seat effective May 19. Mr. Marchese will join the company's board effective immediately.
Mr. Marchese has 25 years of experience in the mining sector, mostly at Anglo American, the company stated.
