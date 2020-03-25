 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) announced it will be reducing its 2020 capital program by $20-million, or 25 per cent, from the amount previously announced.

The board also approved a dividend reduction from 2.25 cents per month to 0.25 cents per month effective May 1. The reduction will result in annualized cash savings of approximately $38-million.

**

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $29.4-million, compared to $27.8-million in 2018. Its net loss of $12.3-million or 10 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $43.3-million or 36 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

**

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) says its operations are considered essential amid the COVID-19 crisis and “will continue to do all it possibly can to maintain manufacturing.”

“Following the decision by some provincial governments to halt non-essential services until further notice, we felt it was important to clarify the situation with all Rogers Sugar stakeholders," stated Lantic CEO John Holliday in a release. “As a vital component of the food supply chain, our sugar and maple products are considered essential for our retail and industrial customers. We are working closely with our customers to ensure that their product needs, and those of their customers, are fulfilled.”

**

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM-N; FVI-T) said it has temporarily halted mining and processing operations at the San Jose Mine in Mexico, citing an “illegal blockade.”

The company says it’s “confident that this dispute, which affects its operations and other parties in the area, will be resolved by the governmental authorities in a timely manner.”

**

MORE TO COME

