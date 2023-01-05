Canada’s main stock index snapped a two-day rising streak and fell on Thursday, tracking weak oil and crude prices, while disappointing U.S. private employment data added to fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 110.58 points, or 0.56%, at 19,478.25.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday after further evidence of a strong labor market spurred worries that the Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates for longer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.05 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 33,191.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.23 points, or 0.34%, at 3,839.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.45 points, or 0.65%, to 10,390.31 at the opening bell.

The ADP National Employment report showed private employment rose by 235,000 jobs in December, after rising by 127,000 jobs in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 150,000 jobs.

“The ADP report is causing investors to be on the defensive again regarding the Fed and that it might indeed need to be raising interest rates longer and higher than the market is currently anticipating,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, New York.

Another report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week from the prior week.

Both the reports come a day after data showed a moderate fall in U.S. job openings, adding to evidence that the labor market remains tight.

The labor market’s resilience has been a cause of concern for markets as it could give the Fed reason to keep raising rates for longer than expected this year, after the central bank’s aggressive tightening pummeled U.S. equities in 2022.

Wall Street’s main indexes erased some of their gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed’s December meeting showed the central bank was laser-focused on fighting inflation even as officials agreed to slow the interest rate hiking pace to limit risks to economic growth.

After Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday stressed the need for continued tightening, investors will be watching out for comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard later on Thursday.

Money market participants now expect a 58.4% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike to 4.50%-4.75% in February, but still see rates peaking at about 5% by June.

The more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday, with investors hoping to see signs of cooling in the labor market that could give the Fed some reason to slow its monetary tightening.

Shares of Amazon was flat in early trading after Chief Executive Andy Jassy said layoffs will now increase to more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed.

Oil rebounded over 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with the shutdown of a U.S. fuel pipeline providing support, though economic concerns capped gains.

Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a global recession, especially since short-term economic signs in the world’s two biggest oil consumers, the United States and China, looked weak.

Helping drive the gains on Thursday was a statement from top U.S. pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline, which said late on Wednesday its Line 3 had been shut for unscheduled maintenance with a restart expected on Jan. 7.

Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said the rebound was due to the pipeline shutdown and added: “There is no doubt that the prevailing trend is down; it is a bear market.”

Brent crude was up $1.63, or 2.1%, to $79.47 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.41, or 1.9%, to $74.25.

Both benchmarks’ cumulative declines of more than 9% on Tuesday and Wednesday were the biggest two-day losses at the start of a year since 1991, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Reuters

