Globe Investor Watchlist is Canada’s leading markets tracking tool.
What we picked
These are the stocks that were added to Watchlist the most by readers in December 2023. Listed in order of popularity and updated monthly.
|Symbol
|Name
|% change
|Last
|ENB-T
Enbridge Inc
|+0.02%
|48.04
|BCE-T
BCE Inc
|-0.82%
|54.59
|CPX-T
Capital Power Corp
|+0.9%
|37.18
|T-T
Telus Corp
|0%
|24.5
|BNS-T
Bank of Nova Scotia
|+0.15%
|61.76
|BMO-T
Bank of Montreal
|+0.28%
|130.4
|TRP-T
TC Energy Corp
|+0.44%
|52.22
|NVDA-Q
Nvidia Corp
|+0.02%
|613.75
|PPL-T
Pembina Pipeline Corp
|+0.3%
|46.4
|XLB-T
Ishares Core CDN Long Term Bond ETF
|-0.16%
|18.87
|TD-T
Toronto-Dominion Bank
|+0.12%
|82.39
|CM-T
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|+0.31%
|61.66
|ATD-T
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|-0.81%
|80.7
|MFC-T
Manulife Fin
|+0.75%
|29.46
|DOL-T
Dollarama Inc
|+0.05%
|100.19
|GOOGL-Q
Alphabet Cl A
|+1.82%
|151.4
|MSFT-Q
Microsoft Corp
|+0.16%
|403.2
|CCA-T
Cogeco Communications Inc
|+1.13%
|62.71
|BN-T
Brookfield Corporation
|+0.81%
|54.86
|FNV-T
Franco-Nevada Corp
|+1.11%
|147.13
|AMD-Q
Adv Micro Devices
|+0.5%
|179.18
|COST-Q
Costco Wholesale
|-1.04%
|679.35
|NA-T
National Bank of Canada
|-0.06%
|102.2
|EMA-T
Emera Incorporated
|+1.41%
|48.94