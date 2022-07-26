Compared to what’s happening with the cost of rental cars and hotels, the 8.1 per cent inflation rate in June is a bargain.

The term greedflation has been used for price increases that seem to go above and beyond the inflation rate. If you’ve done any travel planning this summer, you know all about greedflation. A reader who rented a Hyundai Elantra for one day recently in Victoria was shocked to be charged $155.12, including tax and excluding the cost of the collision-damage waiver. He went through his records and found he paid between $31.20 and $57.30 for one-day rentals from January 2019 through June 2021.

This same individual booked a room at a mid-range hotel in Vancouver earlier this month for a single night and was charged $591.90, all in. He said that’s 50 per cent more than he paid before the pandemic.

And then there’s the enquiry he made about a room for August at an another Vancouver hotel, this one where he has a corporate rate. An e-mail from the hotel said the corporate rate would not be available, but a 20 per cent discount off “the best available public rates” would be offered. The cost for a deluxe king room: $598.40 a night. This reader passed.

A recent newsletter looked at shrinkflation, where companies manage inflation by shrinking the size of their packaging without a price cut. Greedlflation is about how businesses are dealing not only with inflation, but also the loss of business in the pandemic. Hotels and rental car companies were particularly hard hit by economic lockdowns that reduced travel to minimal levels.

Supply and demand dynamics also play a role here. People are on the move in summer 2022 and they need hotel rooms and rental cars. Prices wouldn’t be so high if there wasn’t demand to support them.

There’s a short-sightedness to greedflationary pricing, though. The economy will slow down as a result of the Bank of Canada’s use of rising interest rates to cool inflation, and speculation about a possible recession is growing. By next year, people could be spending less on travel and feeling choosier about who they deal with when they do need a hotel room or rental car. Companies with a particularly high price today may be off the list.

