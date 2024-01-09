A 2024 resolution for all mutual fund investors: Ask yourself if you would be better off with a move into exchange-traded funds.

ETFs still hold a fraction of the assets invested in mutual funds, but with much more growth momentum. Investors are moving to ETFs primarily because they’re much cheaper to own than mutual funds, but there are other benefits as well. Traditional ETFs simply mirror the returns of well-followed stock and bond indexes, which makes them easy to understand and deploy in a diversified portfolio. ETFs also offer opportunities to explore new market niches like crypto and AI, even if that type of investing is highly speculative and not for everyone.

ETF assets jumped 17 per cent to $367-billion over the 12 months to the end of November, TD Securities reports. Mutual fund net assets were up marginally over that same period to $1.9-trillion. Financial markets performed better as the year progressed, yet TD Securities notes that the pace of people withdrawing money from mutual funds picked up speed.

Mutual funds are still a good option for investors who have very small amounts to invest, who feel comfortable with bank staff or advisers who sell them funds or who have found funds that consistently give them strong returns. There are strong-performing funds, but many are so weighed down by fees that their returns are below comparable ETFs.

A little investing exercise for mutual fund investors: Find out what your returns were last year and over the past five years, and then compare these numbers to a similar ETF. The Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide includes dozens of funds you can use to compare the returns of mutual funds in six popular categories.

You need an account at a digital broker to invest in ETFs. Quite a few brokers allow clients to buy at least a limited selection of ETFs at no cost. Otherwise, expect to pay up to $9.99 to buy or sell ETFs.

The ETF industry is capitalizing on high levels of investor interest by pumping out new products at a ferocious rate, and not all of these offerings deserve your money. For the best chance of success, stick to the ultra low-cost ETFs that track major Canadian, U.S. and international stock and bond indexes.

Mutual funds were a brilliant innovation – a way of democratizing investing by making it accessible to virtually everyone, as opposed to just the wealthy. Mutual funds still have a role, but a growing number of investors are finding ETFs a better fit.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

A fresh wind at Air Miles

A review of the problems at Air Miles in the past decade, and a look at its “reinvigorated feel” lately. Special note is made of an option that lets you combine your own cash with miles to book a flight. You no longer must wait until you have enough miles.

Why it feels so exhausting to talk about money

A smart and perfectly timed take by a U.S. money columnist on spending and splurging. Why, no matter how much we spend and buy, is it ever enough?

He’s buying a house with his girlfriend

A Reddit discussion on how to buy a house with a partner, and what happens if things go south? With housing as expensive as it is right now, questions like these have to be coming up a lot.

Get wise to the Wise card

A review of Wise, a multi-currency payment card that lets you pay for purchases in countries around the world at a competitive exchange rate and without the foreign currency fees charged by most credit cards. I wrote about Wise as well last year, and several readers e-mailed to say they tried the card as well and liked it.

Ask Rob

Q: My husband has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and all our credit cards are in his name. Can I change the credit cards to joint with both our names? The time will come when he will not be able to handle our finances and I know at the moment when I call for information they will only talk to him as the primary and holder.

A: Suggestion: Apply for a credit card in your name. Doing so will help build your credit score, which could become a factor if you borrow money or decide to move into rental accommodations in the future. Lenders check credit scores, and so do some landlords. Also, credit scores may factor into premiums for home and vehicle insurance. Some banks offer joint credit cards, so that option may be possible. On behalf of a reader, I recently asked a big bank if it was possible to have a joint credit card account for two spouses. The answer was no. This bank did say that if your own income isn’t enough to qualify for a card as primary user, your household income may be considered. Other banks do offer joint cards.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way.

Tools, explainers, guides and charts

The federal government’s Retirement Hub offers basic information about the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security, including how to apply and the benefits of delaying the start of these programs to receive higher payouts.

The Money-Free Zone

Pure candy for a cold January – Vanishing Girl, by The Dukes of Stratosphear. The Dukes were a psychedelic pop side project for members of the British new wave band XTC.

Watch this

On social media

What I’ve been writing about

More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick: