Look to Air Canada for signs of how popular the Buy Now, Pay Later option is becoming when buying things online.

The airline has partnered with a company called Uplift to offer the option of paying for air travel in installments. “Spread the cost of your purchase over fixed monthly payments,” Air Canada says on its website. “Experience buyers joy.”

BNPL is embedded in e-commerce today through services like Uplift, Sezzle, Afterpay, PayBright, Affirm, Klarna, Flexiti and QuadPay. Retailers pay for these services because they help increase sales. But users may face late fees and interest charges.

There’s arguably a case for BNPL when used strategically and sparingly, say to buy a laptop computer. What BNPL won’t do is help you build your credit score if you use it responsibly. For now, the credit monitoring agency Equifax Canada does not use BNPL payment histories in calculating credit scores.

Julie Kuzmic, Equifax Canada’s senior compliance officer for consumer advocacy, said by e-mail that the company in the process of looking at how to handle BNPL payment data. “However, currently this information is not included in any credit scores.”

The risk with BNPL, and it’s considerable in light of the number of retailers offering it, is that people commit themselves to more monthly payments than they can handle and fall behind in their payments. Your credit score may not suffer by mishandling BNPL, but this could change.

Ms. Kuzmic said a next generation of BNPL services are starting to emerge, some similar to a traditional line of credit. Companies offering these new products may start reporting information to Equifax in the future, and in that case your payment history could affect your credit score.

A couple of thoughts for staying out of trouble with BNPL: Limit yourself to one or maybe two items paid for this way, and avoid using BNPL for items that won’t still be around and usable when your payments are done.

Finally, remember what BNPL is all about as a business. The mission is to get people to spend more.

