The Canada Revenue Agency pushed back the deadline for a new federal tax on underused housing in a last-minute decision it announced on Tuesday, the very same date it had previously set as the cutoff.

Taxpayers will now have until April 30, 2024, to file tax forms and pay any amounts owing for calendar year 2022 under the underused housing tax (UHT), which imposes a levy on foreign owners of real estate deemed to be vacant or underutilized. The CRA had earlier set a due date of Oct. 31 this year for affected homeowners to meet their obligations without incurring penalties or interest.

The UHT is aimed at foreign nationals, and Canadians don’t generally have to pay the tax. But the measure includes broad filing requirements that will also affect many Canadian citizens and permanent residents, many tax accountants have warned. The penalty for failing to file on time – if only to claim an exemption – can result in penalties starting at $5,000 for each affected homeowner.

“We understand that many homeowners may not be aware that they are subject to this new law,” Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a statement. “I want to ensure that every effort has been made to inform homeowners.”

The UHT, which took effect at the start of 2022, imposes an annual tax of 1 per cent imposes on the value of vacant or underused residential real estate held by foreign homeowners.

But the tax, which the federal government says is intended to help combat the housing shortage, also makes it mandatory for some Canadians to file returns when they hold property through a partnership or trust. (Some Canadian corporations also have to filing obligations under the UHT.)

Accountants across the country had warned that many Canadians were likely unaware that filing requirements might apply to them, because Ottawa had consistently presented the tax as targeting foreign nationals.

Another issue is that some Canadians may not realize that they may be deemed to be holding property through a partnership or trust.

For example, a couple who jointly own rental property may be considered a partnership, legally defined as two or more people coming together in pursuit of profit.

Similarly, parents who were added to the title of their adult child’s home because they co-signed their mortgage may be considered to hold that property in trust. The same might apply when Canadians hold title to their aging parents’ home, a common arrangement that can simplify the property’s transfer when the parents die.

The legislation sets April 30 as the deadline to both file paperwork and pay amounts owing under the UHT from the previous calendar year. However, the CRA had waived penalties and interest for filings and payments related to 2022 until Oct. 31 of this year. That cutoff has now been pushed to April 30 of next year.

The tax deadline file and pay the tax for 2023 remains April 30, 2024.