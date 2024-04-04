Recognizing that the pursuit of excellence spans industries, two iconic brands, Mercedes-Benz and The MICHELIN Guide, have come together to create an innovative dining experience: A Taste of The Future. The series not only showcases the parallels between automotive ingenuity and culinary artistry, but also champions the cause of sustainability in luxury.

Since founder Carl Benz introduced the world’s first patent motor car in 1886, Mercedes-Benz has been revolutionizing the way people move. More than a century of engineering prowess and next-level luxury has established Mercedes-Benz as an industry leader. The brand’s commitment to reducing environmental impact without compromising luxury is mirrored in the culinary world by MICHELIN Guide’s Green Star, an achievement bestowed upon restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.