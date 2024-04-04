A culinary
journey
inspired by sustainability and innovation
Recognizing that the pursuit of excellence spans industries, two iconic brands, Mercedes-Benz and The MICHELIN Guide, have come together to create an innovative dining experience: A Taste of The Future. The series not only showcases the parallels between automotive ingenuity and culinary artistry, but also champions the cause of sustainability in luxury.
Since founder Carl Benz introduced the world’s first patent motor car in 1886, Mercedes-Benz has been revolutionizing the way people move. More than a century of engineering prowess and next-level luxury has established Mercedes-Benz as an industry leader. The brand’s commitment to reducing environmental impact without compromising luxury is mirrored in the culinary world by MICHELIN Guide’s Green Star, an achievement bestowed upon restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.
A meeting of minds and mission
The partnership between Mercedes-Benz and The MICHELIN Guide is a testament to their shared values. “Luxury customers trust the star as a symbol of excellence, whether it is a restaurant’s MICHELIN Star or the iconic three-pointed star on a Mercedes-Benz vehicle,” says Andreas Tetzloff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. “From the first Motorwagen all the way through to today’s all-electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz has always been fuelled by a pioneering spirit. In partnership with MICHELIN Guide, we are working with chefs who share that spirit and who are channelling it to create unique, unforgettable dining experiences.”
A Taste of the Future is a dining series that pairs chefs from MICHELIN-Starred Canadian restaurants with emerging culinary talent to present a menu that celebrates innovation through the themes of technology, aesthetics and sustainability. This initiative gives Canadians a taste of the future of luxury dining, inspired by the innovation that will navigate Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles into the future.
“Luxury customers trust the star as a symbol of excellence, whether it is a restaurant’s MICHELIN Star or the iconic three-pointed star on a Mercedes-Benz vehicle,”Andreas Tetzloff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada.
Crafting sustainable luxury
“The MICHELIN Guide has long celebrated culinary innovation and excellence,” says Cara Cornelius, Vice President of Food and Travel Experiences for Michelin Americas. “The stars truly aligned partnering with Mercedes-Benz on A Taste of the Future. Its values of quality, creativity and innovation echo the characteristics of MICHELIN-Starred restaurants.” The first event in this series was hosted by chef John-Vincent Troiano of FRILU, along with emerging chefs Joel Gray and Hannah Harradine of Down Home.
After interning in world-renowned restaurants—Copenhagen’s Noma and San Francisco’s three-MICHELIN-Starred Benu—as well as training with Japanese master chef Hashimoto, Troiano now showcases his flair for Asian-influenced cooking and interest in seasonal ingredients at FRILU, his restaurant in Thornhill, Ontario. His progressive approach earned the restaurant the exclusive designation of being Canada’s only MICHELIN-Starred restaurant to receive a MICHELIN Green Star in recognition for its sustainable practices.
The culinary philosophy of chefs Gray and Harradine is also rooted in the use of local ingredients. At Down Home, their farm-to-table restaurant in the Grey County countryside, the pair spotlight the stories of regional farmers and producers through collaborative tasting menus.
“The stars truly aligned partnering with Mercedes-Benz on A Taste of the Future. Its values of quality, creativity and innovation echo the characteristics of MICHELIN-Starred restaurants.”Cara Cornelius, Vice President of Food and Travel Experiences for Michelin Americas.
A symphony of
flavours and values
During A Taste of the Future, these visionary chefs created a menu that pays homage to Mercedes-Benz’s innovative and luxurious electric vehicles. Their charcoal roasted hen of the woods with wild foraged mushrooms dish, for example, draws influence from Mercedes-Benz’s use of mushroom mycelia as a sustainable leather alternative throughout some of their concept all-electric models. Guests enjoyed these local dishes in FRILU’s serene dining room, which incorporates minimalist, earthy elements like wood, stone and moss.
“These dining experiences reflect our dedication to sustainability, while creating special moments that are uniquely Mercedes-Benz - from having our guests arrive at the event in electric vehicles crafted by Mercedes-Benz, to each unforgettable dish,” says Tetzloff.
Looking ahead
With each dinner, guests can anticipate a unique menu that embodies the spirit of innovation, taking inspiration from the themes of technology, aesthetics and sustainability that’s woven throughout the DNA of every Mercedes-Benz.
With additional dining events planned in Vancouver and Montreal, A Taste of The Future invites Canadians to experience the fusion of automotive excellence and culinary innovation, where each meal is not just a feast for the senses but a step towards a more sustainable and luxurious future.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Mercedes-Benz. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.