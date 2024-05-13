Discover an awe-inspiring new experience in Niagara Falls

“[It’s] an example of adaptive reuse of a retired power station that we opened up as an attraction,” says Missy Sauer, Director of Retail and Attractions for Niagara Parks and former site manager of the Niagara Parks Power Station.

These days, the Power Station’s main hall is a 60,000-square-foot museum that features a mix of interactive exhibits, artifacts, archival images and information about the building’s history.

Launching this spring is a brand-new self-guided bilingual audio tour that perfectly complements guests’ exploration of the impressive facility.

Included with admission, the audio tour includes interviews with former power station employees and detailed information about hydropower production, offering a rich and culturally significant experience inside Niagara’s cathedral of power.