Discover an awe-inspiring new experience in Niagara Falls
If you’ve visited Niagara Falls before, you might think you’ve already discovered everything it has to offer.
But this summer, the iconic Canadian destination is unveiling ways to experience the Falls like never before.
Niagara Parks is introducing new features for both the daytime and nighttime experiences at its newest attraction, the Niagara Parks Power Station + Tunnel, enhancing the allure of this distinctive fusion of museum and waterfall observation spot.
Built in 1901, the Niagara Parks Power Station harnessed the power of Niagara Falls to generate hydroelectricity for over a century until its closure in 2006. Following a full restoration and adaptive reuse construction, the Power Station reopened in 2021, allowing the public to explore the facility and learn about its history.
“[It’s] an example of adaptive reuse of a retired power station that we opened up as an attraction,” says Missy Sauer, Director of Retail and Attractions for Niagara Parks and former site manager of the Niagara Parks Power Station.
These days, the Power Station’s main hall is a 60,000-square-foot museum that features a mix of interactive exhibits, artifacts, archival images and information about the building’s history.
Launching this spring is a brand-new self-guided bilingual audio tour that perfectly complements guests’ exploration of the impressive facility.
Included with admission, the audio tour includes interviews with former power station employees and detailed information about hydropower production, offering a rich and culturally significant experience inside Niagara’s cathedral of power.
After you explore the Generator Hall, visitors can take an elevator 180 feet below ground to a 2,200-foot-long fully accessible tunnel that was excavated back in 1901 with just dynamite, pickaxes and shovels.
And when you get to the end? You’re rewarded with a breathtaking panoramic view of the Falls.
New this year, visitors can explore even more of the Power Station after dark. Beginning the May long weekend, the Tunnel will be fully kitted out for nighttime visits: LED lighting, archival images projected on the walls, plus music and sound effects.
“And then you come around a curve… and there’s this light at the end of the tunnel,” says Sauer.
“And that light is the Falls. They’re illuminated at night. It’s awe-inspiring. I’m excited to show our guests the Falls from a vantage point that they’ve never seen before.”
Sauer adds that if there are fireworks that evening, it’s a great spot to take in the show, too.
And if you want to experience the Power Station in both light and dark, Niagara Parks offers a Power Pass that gives you access to the attraction during both times of day.
Don’t think exploring a century-old power station is your thing? Sauer says the attraction seems to appeal to a wide variety of people: architecture and history buffs, fans of hydropower generation, visitors looking for something fun and different to do in Niagara Falls, among others.
“I’ve talked to many people that walk in that are surprised they’ve enjoyed it as much as they have.”
If you’re visiting in Niagara’s peak season during the summer, Sauer says the attraction is special for another reason.
“Temperature wise, it’s cool on a hot summer day. It drops 15 degrees,” she says. “And it’s not as busy as some of the other areas of the Falls. So, if you are trying to get away from the hustle and bustle, it’s a nice calming place to go and visit.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Niagara Parks. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.