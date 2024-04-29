Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
How to experience Halifax in every weather
Sponsor Content

Locals often say that you can get four seasons – and their respective weathers – in one day in Nova Scotia

Discover Halifax

How to experience Halifax in every weather

Locals often say that you can get four seasons – and their respective weathers – in one day in Nova Scotia: fog rolling around your ankles in the morning, the wind lifting your coattails as you walk through the streets before the rain spills overhead, just for the sun to shine so suddenly that all the weather that came before feels like a mirage.

As the largest city in the Maritime provinces, Halifax offers a huge variety of activities to suit every mood. The local culinary scene is a foodie’s paradise, especially for seafood lovers, and there’s rich culture and fascinating history at every turn. Most unique to the city, each type of weather creates a particular feeling that will last long after you’ve headed back home.

Here’s how to experience the best of Halifax, come rain or shine, fog or wind:

Bask in the sun

Sun’s out, surf’s up: Clear, sunny days are best spent on one of the many beautiful beaches surrounding Halifax. The tiny communities close to these beaches offer intimate experiences, top-notch dining options and chances to truly understand why so many people fall in love with Nova Scotia.

Be refreshed by the rain

Rainy days by the ocean always carry a little romance: the soothing patter on the pavement, that freeing feeling of looking up at the drops pouring down. When you stay on the Halifax waterfront, there’s so much to see and do that you won’t mind getting a little damp to enjoy it all. So, grab an umbrella and set yourself up for an amazing day, and night, out:

Get energized in the wind

Breezy days by the ocean blow away the cobwebs. It’s the kind of renewal that you only experience standing on the rocks with your hair whipping around you. This coastal adventure just outside of the city takes you to the heart of what Nova Scotia is all about: stunning ocean views, the very best seafood and warm hospitality that’ll ensure you come back soon.

Be enveloped by the fog

When the fog rolls in off the ocean, Halifax becomes quieter somehow; there’s a coziness about the city. Foggy days are perfect for exploring, offering a view of Halifax unlike any other. This itinerary embraces the beauty of this maritime weather and introduces you to Dartmouth, a neighbourhood across the harbour from downtown Halifax, filled with great food, eclectic shops and friendly locals.

Learn more here

discoverhalifax

Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Discover Halifax. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

Interact with The Globe