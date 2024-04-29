How to experience Halifax in every weather

Locals often say that you can get four seasons – and their respective weathers – in one day in Nova Scotia: fog rolling around your ankles in the morning, the wind lifting your coattails as you walk through the streets before the rain spills overhead, just for the sun to shine so suddenly that all the weather that came before feels like a mirage.

As the largest city in the Maritime provinces, Halifax offers a huge variety of activities to suit every mood. The local culinary scene is a foodie’s paradise, especially for seafood lovers, and there’s rich culture and fascinating history at every turn. Most unique to the city, each type of weather creates a particular feeling that will last long after you’ve headed back home.

Here’s how to experience the best of Halifax, come rain or shine, fog or wind: