Must-try foodie trails and tours in Ontario

A road trip-friendly foodie escape through Ontario is calling your name this summer. Hop in the car and hit the open road to meet new people, experience new places and most importantly, fill your stomach with deliciousness! After all, great eats are one of the best parts of the sizzling summer season.

Read on for seven food-focused routes through Ontario to enjoy this summer. Whether you're seeking a self-guided excursion or a local guide to show you around, a family-friendly trip or something to do with your sweetheart, Ontario has it.