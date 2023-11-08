DISTANTIDES PHOTOGRAPHY

Researchers join forces to advance both theory and practice in support of animal-assisted interventions

ABOUT THE INITIATIVE

Bringing together Dr. Colleen Anne Dell (left), Department of Sociology and School of Public Health at the University of Saskatchewan (USask); Dr. Darlene Chalmers (centre), Faculty of Social Work at the University of Regina; and Dr. Linzi Williamson (right), Department of Psychology and Health Studies at USask, the PAWSitive Connections Lab is dedicated to exploring interactions between animals and people, with particular emphasis on the power of connection between animals and individuals recovering from addiction and mental health.

pawsitiveconnectionslab.com