Your daily horoscope: May 13

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will encourage you to take the kind of risks that on most other occasions you would run away from as fast as you can. You know that you have played it safe long enough. Act as if you cannot lose, and you won’t!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something that just a week or two ago looked like a setback now looks like a triumph. Take that as a reminder that even when some issues appear to be over and done with there is often still a chance to change them for the better again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how much fun you’ve had in recent weeks the excitement factor will surge up another notch, of three, over the next few days. There has never been a better time to express yourself creatively to the absolute full – so what are you waiting for?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not realize it yet but there is a luck factor building up in your favour and when the sun moves into your sign a week from now so many of those obstructions that have been holding you back will come tumbling down. So be patient.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may possess strong likes and dislikes but you must also strive to understand why certain people act the way they do. Look honestly at what’s going on around you today and recognize that very few people are actually bad or evil.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t just be moving up a rung or two on the work front over the coming week, you will be soaring skyward at a rate of knots. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart is about to propel you way out into the professional stratosphere.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing for you over the next few days is that you know when to stop. There is so much great stuff going on in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus that it’s inevitable you will get carried away. Slow down before you fall down!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This could be and should be a profitable time for you and with so much cosmic activity taking place in the wealth area of your chart over the next few days those profits could be much bigger than you expected. Enjoy your good fortune – you’ve earned it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With the sun, Venus, Jupiter and Uranus all moving through the partnership area of your chart at the moment you will find it ridiculously easy to win people round to your way of thinking and acting. Your powers of persuasion are truly irresistible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have so much enthusiasm for life at the moment, and so much raw primal energy to go with it, that you could easily find yourself doing a dozen things at once. Imagine what you could accomplish if you channeled all that energy in a single direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are not aiming to be the biggest and the best at what you do in life then you are operating way below your true capacity. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart can make anything and everything happen now – so use it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some things matter and some things do not. Are you clear in your mind which is which? If you waste time and energy on matters of a trivial nature today you will kick yourself later on when you realize how much more you could have accomplished.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you are on the move today the more likely it is you will encounter people who can make the kind of difference to your lifestyle that you have so often dreamed of and so rarely experienced. Don’t slow down for even a moment – in fact, speed up!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com