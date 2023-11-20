Hong Kong is no doubt a city for every traveller – but it’s also one of the world’s most elite destinations, thanks to its ever-growing list of Michelin-starred restaurants, an emerging cultural district catching the attention of art lovers from around the world, as well as countless five-star boutique hotels. Here, luxury travellers will definitely not be disappointed.
Must-try meals
In a city with 77 Michelin-starred restaurants, it’s not hard to find fine dining. Head to Central (also known as Central District) for some of the city’s newest culinary stars. Find nature-inspired French cuisine at Feuille, where sustainably grown products sourced from local farms are showcased in sophisticated dishes like the frog legs with madras curry and rosemary. Cafe Bau, a new kid on the block, is where Chinese-Canadian Michelin Chef Alvin Leung plays with global flavours to create dishes like the fan-favourite roast Ping Yuen yellow chicken with wild mushrooms and yi o rice. If you want something even more exclusive, Hong Kong is known for its private members-only dining clubs, like Soho House, China Club and hundreds more.
Where to stay: For a culinary-focused stay, opt for the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, lauded as the leading hotel for premium dining, just a short walk from the Central District. Here, you’ll find three Michelin-starred restaurants under one roof: Amber, Sushi Shikon and Kappo Rin.
Awe-inspiring art
Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District is packed with places to enjoy the best of the city’s arts and culture scene. Head to M+ – which stands for “more than a museum” – Asia’s first global museum of contemporary art. The 17,000-square-metre property has 33 galleries, along with performing arts venues, cinemas, restaurants and shops. Nearby, you’ll find the Hong Kong Palace Museum, committed to the study and appreciation of Chinese art and culture, as well as K11 Musea, a chic shopping centre that is home to the largest MoMa Design Store in Asia.
Where to stay: Only a 10-minute walk from the Cultural District, the Ritz Carlton Hong Kong is the ideal hotel for high-end art enthusiasts as the property is a work of art itself. Not only is it the tallest hotel in the world – sitting at 490 metres above sea level – it has stunning architectural features, like an eye-catching ceiling mural and a glistening exterior which lights up at night.
Rejuvenating wellness
In Hong Kong, soothing spas and hikes through lush landscapes are not in short supply, which make them the perfect complement to dining, shopping and exploring the arts. Relax with a head-to-toe aromatherapy treatment at elu.spa or soak in a hot sake bath followed by a rice scrub and a lymphatic drainage massage to boost the immune system at Sense of Touch. For a breathtaking bird’s eye view of the city, take a ride up the historic Peak Tram, a famous funicular railway that’s been in operation since 1888. At the top, you can take in panoramic views and stroll through the area’s hiking trails, like the 3.5-kilometre Victoria Peak Circle Walk.
Where to stay: Perched on the picturesque waterfront of Tsim Sha Tsui in southern Kowloon, the Peninsula Hong Kong is the city’s oldest and most renowned hotel. Soothe sore muscles after an adventurous day outdoors with a stop in at the Peninsula Spa, where you can enjoy hammam-style steam rooms, saunas and aromatherapy showers.
Can’t-miss cocktail bars
Hong Kong is home to a thriving cocktail scene, where eight of Asia’s 50 Best Bars can be found. Head to ARGO, ranked eighth on the 2023 list, for high-end and innovative drinks made from Asian-sourced ingredients. Named Asia’s number one cocktail bar for three consecutive years, COA, a Mexican-inspired cocktail bar, is also a must – but be ready to wait in line for a coveted seat. And for a lively nightclub scene, head to Ozone Bar, the highest rooftop bar in the world, located on the 118th floor of the Ritz Carlton, where you can take in sweeping views of the city, sip on chic cocktails and dance the night away.
Where to stay: The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong houses two top cocktail bars under its roof – including ARGO – so you won’t have to travel far to get to bed. Added bonus: it’s located within walking distance from the Lan Kwai Fong area – where all the best bars in town can be found.
Travel tip: If you’re travelling to Hong Kong from Canada, getting there is easy. Cathay Pacific and Air Canada both offer non-stop flights from various destinations across the country. And your vacation starts before you even get there. Both airlines have lounges that offer gourmet meals so you can get a taste of that luxurious Hong Kong life before your journey begins. And the planes themselves have lie-flat seats available that are equipped with everything from healthy fine-dining options to 400-thread-count linens.
