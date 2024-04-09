Open this photo in gallery: A guide leads hikers through a trek in the Rockies, part of a week-long health retreat at Nelson, B.C.-based Mountain Trek.Mountain Trek

Maximalist vacations with packed itineraries and long to-see lists are out. Holidaymakers are now seeking opportunities to be pampered, look inward and feel transformed through high-end health retreats that prioritize sleep, mindful movement and relaxation. And the diversity of wellness-focused travel experiences is only expected to grow – the Global Wellness Institute predicts that the spa and health retreat market will be worth US$150-billion by 2025, and a 2021 American Express survey found 76 per cent of travellers want to spend more on travel to improve their well-being. Whether your journey is aided by longevity-centric therapies, psychedelics or mentorship from a former Buddhist nun, here are five luxury wellness experiences across the globe to inspire your next getaway.

Mountain Trek, British Columbia

In 1991, when Mountain Trek first opened in Nelson, B.C., it was one of just a few health retreats in North America. Its week-long program of sunrise yoga, four-hour mountain hikes and nighttime guided relaxation hasn’t changed much since inception. But, according to co-owner Alex Timmons, attitudes toward mental health have improved. “That has led to … taking vacations that actually enrich you instead of draining you,” Timmons says. “The week is enjoyable, but at times, it’s intense and difficult. It does take hard work.” Group sizes are kept small, to a maximum of 15 participants, and most attendees join solo, which Timmons says results in remarkable transformations by day seven. “They are standing physically taller and emotionally lighter,” he says. “We have guests crying because of relief taken off of their shoulders.” Starting at $8,600 a week, all-inclusive. For more information, visit mountaintrek.com

Open this photo in gallery: Ibu Fera, the Four Seasons Bali’s wellness mentor, guides guests through the hotel’s Sacred Nap treatment.Four Seasons Bali

Four Seasons Bali by Sayan, Indonesia

The lush riverside location of this Four Seasons property is suitable for those seeking moments of Zen. Here, Ibu Fera, the resort’s resident wellness mentor and a former Buddhist nun, leads meditation classes twice a day and hosts a series of talks on topics like managing stress and finding inner peace. Fera also leads the Sacred Nap ritual, where guests are suspended in an aerial silk hammock and rocked gently to sleep while she narrates the life story of Buddha (Fera says she feels “joyful” seeing guests achieve a state of deep relaxation). Other offerings include crystal reiki sessions and chakra-inspired spa treatments. Accommodations range from suites to more spacious villas with private pools and terraces. Starting at $1,374 a night. Visit fourseasons.com for more information.

Beckley Retreats, Jamaica and the Netherlands

Backed by UK-based Beckley Foundation, a psychedelic research think tank and non-governmental organization founded in 1998, Beckley Retreats launched in 2022 offering group-based retreats centred on psilocybin ceremonies to induce shifts in mood, thought and perception. Executive advisor Val-Pierre Genton says interest in their retreats has grown since inception owing to societal shifts and acceptance toward psychedelic use. “They’re a means to address mental health challenges and foster personal growth,” Genton says. Currently, Beckley partners with small luxury properties in Jamaica and the Netherlands. Its six-day retreat consists of two psilocybin ceremonies along with supplementary activities such as meditation, breath work and yoga. Attendees get pre and postprogram support through virtual group sessions and one-on-one coaching. Starting at $6,500 for five nights. For details, visit beckleyretreats.com.

Six Senses Vana, India

Jaspreet Singh, general manager of the Six Senses Vana in Dehradun, India has seen some shifts to the resort’s guest demographic over the past few years. “We’re seeing a return of solo travellers, especially women from the U.K. and Germany,” Singh says, along with increasing interest from younger travellers between 35 and 45 years old, who are drawn to the resort’s Ayurvedic treatments. In addition to being one of few places on the globe that offers Sowa Rigpa, a Tibetan medicine practice based on Buddhist principles for treatment, like herbal medicines, lifestyle modifications and manual therapies such as massage (the Dalai Lama himself visited the resort in 2016 to deliver a talk to retreat guests), guests can choose from treatments like a four-handed Abhyanga massage using Ayurvedic oils, Raag therapy – a sound-healing session with a live flautist – and group or individual yoga sessions. Participants of the hotel’s Ayurvedic wellness program begin their stay with a consultation to inform a custom health and wellness plan, including meal recommendations based on the three Ayurvedic doshas: energy patterns based on your age, diet, environment, the climate and other factors. Starting at $955 a night for an Ayurvedic wellness program. Visit sixsenses.com for details

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Florida

At Carillon Miami, spa offerings extend beyond traditional massages and manicures owing in part to a partnership with the Florida-based medical spa chain Biostation. Think aesthetic services like Botox, alternative procedures such as personalized IV nutrient therapy for fatigue, and BioCharger radiant energy sessions to accelerate muscle recovery. “We’re getting a lot of inquiries for services that promote longevity,” says Tammy Pahel, vice-president of spa and wellness operations at Carillon Miami. Guests can opt to have a ‘wellness evaluation’ that includes a blood panel report, and measurement of vitals, hormonal, metabolic and thyroid health, among other biomarkers. Recommended treatments follow, like peptide therapy for strengthening immunity and improving sleep. The Carillon’s 228 metres of private beachfront and 150 apartment-style suites are suitable spaces to recoup between treatments. Starting at $404 a night. Visit carillonhotel.com for more information.