Muriel Butts loved a bargain and Acadian rappie pie, but not necessarily in that order

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

Muriel Butts loved a bargain and Acadian rappie pie, but not necessarily in that order

Mary Ann Colihan
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Muriel Butts.

Courtesy of family

Muriel Bridgette Butts: Grande dame. Army wife. Acadian. Thrifter. Born July 17, 1922, in Truro, N.S.; died Nov. 25, 2020, in London, Ont., from Parkinson’s disease; aged 98.

Muriel Burke grew up in Truro, N.S., the second-oldest of seven siblings. Times were tight but the Burke home was filled with music.

Muriel earned her teacher’s licence at the Truro Old Normal College and taught in Kentville. Here she met Blaise Butts – a handsome captain in the Royal Canadian Regiment. They fell in love and married when she turned 21. Muriel said if you were an army wife, you had to be prepared to move – she did about 15 times. The couple raised three boys – David, Crispin and Michael – as the family was posted in Camp Borden, Ottawa, London, England and, eventually, London, Ont. David remembers at least six of those moves. He believes it gave all of them, especially his mother, resilience.

Story continues below advertisement

Muriel’s true home was in Wedgeport, N.S., where the LeBlancs, her mother’s family, have Acadian roots that sink deeper than their lobster traps. She spent her summers there and welcomed family and friends into her 1885 home. There were three things on the must-do list: visit the Sport Tuna Fishing Museum, eat copious quantities of rappie pie and most importantly, shop at Guy’s Frenchys, a chain of thrift shops.

Open this photo in gallery

Muriel Butts, 15, poses with the day's catch at the 1937 Wedgeport Tuna Tournament.

Courtesy of family

The antiquing bug bit Muriel in London, England, where Blaise was stationed from 1959-61. Her upstairs neighbour, a lady of means, showed Muriel the best auction houses and antiques markets, including Bermondsey and Portobello. By the time the family settled in London, Ont., in 1967, she had started Old Treasures, an antiques business she maintained, with significant family support, well into her 90s.

Muriel loved buying silver, linens, cut glass and china. Vintage clothes were another specialty. Buying trips to Europe meant suitcases came back stuffed with plates. Inventory was tucked under her bed and in every closet. Her homes, including her final room in long-term care, were packed with Victoriana. She hunted for deals endlessly but did not like to haggle and was known to sell quality goods at a fair price. If someone got pushy about the price at an antiques show, she politely told them to shop around. They usually came back. If they’d been very rude, she hid the item and said that someone else had bought the piece.

Her sisters, Dorothy Cronin and Kaye Adams, who lived nearby, frequently polished silver and ironed tablecloths for her shows. They were called the silver sisters by a local antiques dealer – three elegant and immaculate grey-haired women who turned heads, especially when they were together.

In 1969, Blaise died of a heart attack at the age of 47. With two boys still at home, she did more supply teaching. Muriel also stayed active within the military community and served as vice-chair for military widows with the Armed Forces Pensioners’ Association of Canada. She helped many get the pension they deserved. Muriel travelled with this group to Asia and enjoyed decades of friendship and service to military families.

Further heartache arrived in 1998 when she lost her son Crispin. It was a great blow, but that stiff upper lip, developed as an army wife, prevailed. She found solace in her grandsons and in Wedgeport. Her stature as a member of an old family, love of local history and community celebrations, and early days as a teacher made her one of the community’s grande dames, and she was treated with deference.

At 81, Muriel married Norm Cullen, an old friend. When he died, and declining health meant the sale of her Wedgeport home, she spent part of her last summer in a hospital in Digby, N.S. She joked about being close to her favourite Frenchys, where she once scored a mink coat for $40.

Story continues below advertisement

Mary Ann Colihan is Muriel’s niece by marriage.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies