For half a century Jean Hébert has been in the top ranks of Canadian chess players, and he intends to stay there.

Hébert won the Canadian Seniors championship in Halifax this summer, nearly 50 years after his first major tournament triumph in his hometown of Quebec City. Over the years he has represented Canada at seven Chess Olympiad competitions.

He became Canadian champion in 1978 at the age of 20 and repeated the achievement 31 years later. He still holds the record for being the oldest player to serve as Canadian champion.

“I think I was a better player at 51 than at 20,” Hébert says. “What has kept me in good shape is that I teach a lot.”

By searching for quizzes and strategies for his students, he keeps his own skills sharp. While stamina and energy levels decline with age, he remains confident in his chess skills.

Hébert paved the way for other Quebecers to excel in chess. The province has made an outsized contribution to the game in Canada, producing a number of grandmasters and Canadian champions.

At the Halifax tournament, restricted to players turning 65 or older, he faced stiff competition from other experienced international masters and was undefeated.

Jean Hébert v. Adam Poirier, Chambly, 2022

Handout

What is White’s best continuation?