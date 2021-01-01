Set a new year’s resolution. When every day feels the same, having a goal to work towards will make a difference

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Register
AdChoices

Set a new year’s resolution. When every day feels the same, having a goal to work towards will make a difference

Dave McGinn
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Catherine Jones/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

New Year’s resolutions are usually bold statements born of a feeling of can-do optimism. “I’m going to run a marathon!” “I’m going to lose 20 pounds!” “I’m going to get out of debt!” Fitness, finances and weight loss are consistently the top three most popular New Year’s resolutions. According to a survey conducted by Tangerine in 2018, 69 per cent of Canadians made a New Year’s resolution that year, and more than half resolved to improve their physical wellbeing, while 32 per cent were determined to better their financial health.

But after this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year, is it worth summoning the energy to think of goals? And even if you do, how could you pursue them? How do you resolve to get fit when gyms and fitness centres are closed? How do you improve your finances in an economy like this?

Even when we’re not living through a pandemic, most people who make resolutions throw in the towel. An Ipsos survey conducted in 2010 founded that 80 per cent of Canadians give up on their resolutions before the year is over. The majority of people give up before the end of February, according to U.S. News and World Report. Yet the difficulty of making and then pursuing a New Year’s resolution is what makes it more important than ever to have one. The crucial part is choosing the right one.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now is the most important time to set resolutions,” says David Dozois, a professor of psychology at the University of Western Ontario. “From a mental health point of view, it’s extremely important that we set some goals and try to have some resolutions that are going to work for us and are going to help us find meaning and joy and fun.”

Having a goal to work toward will help us overcome that miserable feeling that every day is the same, says Dr. Dozois, and it will help us push through pandemic fatigue, something nearly half of Canadians are feeling, according to an Ipsos poll released in October.

Still, he acknowledges that pursuing a resolution this year will be harder than usual because, at least for a while, there won’t be the sort of external commitments that help keep people on track, such as meeting a personal trainer or attending classes. “[The work] has to be much more internally driven now,” Dr. Dozois says.

For people who resolve to get in shape or lose weight, there is no shortage of home exercise equipment to get the job done, whether it’s a single dumbbell or an exercise bike. And the rise of “connected fitness,” in which technology can be used to recreate a group fitness experience, is an ideal and increasingly popular option for people who don’t enjoy exercising alone.

For example, Spinco, a Canadian company that operates 18 spin studios across the country, last month unveiled Podium, an at-home bike that, much like Peloton, offers an immersive experience that mimics being in a studio. “Even just reaching out to your favourite instructor and saying, ‘Hey, I really loved your class,’ and creating that virtual community around yourself, is really important for this time and will help you stick to your resolutions,” Michelle August, Spinco’s founder, says.

That sense of social connection is one of the many benefits of pursuing a goal, and one that many of us would benefit from greatly at the moment, Dr. Dozois says. He encourages thinking beyond the typical resolutions this year. Perhaps you want to be more creatively satisfied and therefore resolve to take a drawing class online. Or, if you want to give back, find a volunteer opportunity. “It’s a good time to think outside the box,” he says.

Whatever resolution a person chooses, it has to be realistic to have any chance of success, says Dr. Joseph Ferrari, author of Still Procrastinating: The No Regrets Guide to Getting It Done. “Make it simple. You’re probably not going to run a marathon. But you could probably run a 5k.”

Story continues below advertisement

Most people who give up in February do so because they set their goals too high. And failure will only reinforce that pervasive sense of hopelessness that the right resolutions can help us overcome.

Unrealistically large goals too easily lead to failure; small, achievable goals are much more likely to lead to people taking on greater challenges. The happiness, confidence and meaning we derive from running that 5k is what will lead us to one day running that marathon, Ferrari notes.

That sense of forward momentum is what many of us are missing in our lives right now. “You need small wins in your life,” Ferrari says. The right New Year’s resolution can provide it.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies