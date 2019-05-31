 Skip to main content

Sid Neigum named Canada's top womenswear designer of the year

Sid Neigum named Canada’s top womenswear designer of the year

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Sid Neigum was crowned womenswear designer of the year and won a $20,000 grant at an annual bash in Toronto on May 30, 2019.

Globe and Mail Update

Sid Neigum has won big at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards.

The Alberta-born, Toronto-based designer was crowned womenswear designer of the year and won a $20,000 grant at an annual bash in Toronto.

The Suzanne Rogers designer grant for international development recognizes a homegrown designer or brand that has matured significantly and is poised to expand internationally.

Other winners included best menswear designer Christopher Bates, best accessory designer Dean Davidson and best outerwear brand Mackage.

A $10,000 award for emerging talent in fashion went to Marie-Eve Lecavalier, while a $10,000 award for emerging talent in accessories went to Corey Moranis. Both prizes are sponsored by Swarovski and come with a year of mentorship with industry leaders.

The Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards celebrate the fashion industry’s top artists, influencers and business leaders.

Previously announced prizes included the vanguard award for model and creative director Thierry-Maxime Loriot, the achievement award for celebrity photographer Douglas Kirkland and the international Canadian designer award to Aurora James, founder and creative director of the footwear and accessories label Brother Vellies, handmade in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco.

Other awards handed out Thursday included:

Joe Fresh fashion innovation award: Focals by North

Simons fashion design student Award: Marie-Eve Aubry

Image maker of the year: Max Abadian

Stylist of the year: Cary Tauben

Fresh face of the year: Krow Kian

Model of the year: Tasha Tilberg

Fashion impact award: Matt & Nat

Digital fashion influencer of the year: Fecal Matter

H&M sustainability award: KOTN

Makeup artist of the year: Hung Vanngo

Hair artist of the year: Harry Josh

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

