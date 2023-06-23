This month’s travel news, buys and curiosities

Business

A travel tax break

When the famously happy kingdom of Bhutan reopened after the pandemic in September, 2022, it also slapped a large levy on international visitors: US$200 per person/per night. (Only neighbouring Indian nationals got a break on the eye-watering fee.) The tax caught Western tour operators off guard, many of whom were in the country that month celebrating the reopening of the Trans Bhutan Trail while showing the country off to journalists and travel agents. Local authorities held firm, confident in the pent-up demand to explore the ancient wonders of the remote Buddhist country cradled by the Himalayas – and the opening of several luxury hotels. In interviews conducted at the time, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering left the door open to change, but felt the sustainable development fee was important to support the country and its people. Well, things have changed. Slightly. The fee remains in place, but Bhutan’s Department of Tourism recently announced longer-stay “deals.” Travellers who book and arrive before the end of 2023 can, for example, stay eight nights but only have to pay the SDF charge for four nights. A two-week stay means visitors pay the fee for just seven nights. Still costly, but for many eager to make the mountainous pilgrimage to Paro Taktsang, the Tiger’s Nest monastery, it’s worth the price of admission. For more details, visit bhutan.travel

Open this photo in gallery: Alexander McQueen dress, Spring/Summer 2010, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, gift from the Collection of Regina J. Drucker.Los Angeles County Museum of Art/Handout

Destination

Quebec City’s haute couture tribute

Last week, the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec opened the first Canadian exhibition devoted to fashion’s bad boy Alexander McQueen. The exhibit – titled Alexander McQueen, Art Meets Fashion – first appeared in Los Angeles and runs in Quebec City until early fall. It explores how the designer’s collections were often inspired by works of art from different historic periods and cultural backgrounds, and the different techniques employed. The work of Quebec artists, from the well known such as Clarence Gagnon to more contemporary artists such as Patrick Bernatchez, are featured in the discussion and display of visual references that reflect McQueen’s fashion mastery. The MNBAQ worked with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to assemble the show and showcases 69 outfits donated by L.A.-based collector Regina J. Drucker, 50 works of art, including historic costumes, headdresses and shoes, and 32 pieces from the Quebec City museum’s own collection. Alexander McQueen, Art Meets Fashion continues until Sept. 10. mnbaq.org

Obsession

Our home and tiny land

If you can’t make it to the East Coast this summer, consider taking in Atlantic Canada by touring the new wing of Little Canada in the heart of downtown Toronto. Little Canada is a fantastical permanent exhibition by artists and model builders devoted to recreating the country in exquisite miniature – or at least some of the country. Every year it gets bigger. Toronto, the Golden Horseshoe, Ottawa and Quebec opened in 2021 and 2022. This year it’s Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labradour and PEI.

Time disappears when exploring the intricate scenes that capture many of the East Coat’s greatest hits, including New Brunswick’s Hopewell Rocks, complete with moving tide, and Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail, with moving cars and a cabin that rocks with a kitchen party. The Bluenose sails out of Lunenberg harbour, Indigenous dancers put on a show at Metepenagiag Heritage Park in N.B., and George Street looks lively night and day in St. John’s. But don’t miss Quidi Vidi lake, tucked around the corner, where a fishing boat full of itty bitty jumping cod sails back to the docks (it’s an eye-popping wonder created with a 3-D printer, toothpick paint “brushes” and vibration).

Founder and chief visionary officer Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer notes next year’s addition will focus on Canada’s North but he’s also looking forward to helping create his favourite Canadian city: Vancouver. “I would like to see a little Stanley Park and I really love the Capilano suspension bridge,” he said.

Little Canada is found at 10 Dundas St. E, tickets from $22-$32, little-canada.ca

Trending

Smells like … escape

There is one way of getting around the stress of travel – light a candle from your dream destination instead. Lifestyle book publisher Assouline joins the luxury scented-candle trend with its own waxy offerings that complement its coffee-table books. Assouline’s Travel Series tomes use evocative photographs to capture the spirit of dreamy locales such as Mykonos or Ibiza or Gstaad, to name just a few of the titles. Now, a new line of soy/paraffin candles aims to transport you with scents inspired by the destination. French perfumer Jérôme Epinette has worked whiffs of bergamot, lemon, green apple and patchouli into his Ibiza candle, for example, while Mykonos is a blend of almond, rhubarb, wild fig and tonka beans. Other destinations ready to infuse your room: Marrakesh, Tuluum and, intriguingly, the moon. The candles sell for US$80 online, assouline.com, or look for them on the shelf at Maison Lipari in Montreal.

Investment buy

Light up the night

A patio light that also repels mosquitoes quietly? Perhaps now you can linger over that twilight glass of wine on the deck without heading inside at the first mosquito swat. Thermacell mosquito units have been around for a while but this new rechargable lighted piece makes a more eye-pleasing addition to the backyard and it’s easier to keep track of in the dark. Thermacell products work by heating up an active ingredient which vapourizes, offering a 20-feet radius without mosquitoes. Heaven to any cottager. The new EL55 glowing model uses metofluthrin, a chemical version of an ingredient found in the chrysanthemum flower. The pesticide is deemed safe for humans but not aquatic animals, so be careful where empty repellent inserts are thrown out. Metofluthrin is also harmful to bees, though a 2016 Health Canada report noted bee exposure unlikely based on how a similar product was used. The EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller and Glow Light provides more than five hours of protection when both the light and battery-powered mosquito repeller are turned on, and nine hours if you don’t use the light. Find them in hardware stores across the country for $85. thermacell.com