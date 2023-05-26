A Vancouver man has died while trying to pursue his lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest.

The University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine says it is mourning the unexpected death of Dr. Pieter Swart, an anesthesiologist and associate professor at the school.

Dr. Hamed Umedaly, one of Swart’s colleagues in the university’s anesthesiology department, says Swart was a “beloved friend” who had an “insatiable wanderlust.”

In a post shared online by the university, Umedaly says Swart died Thursday due to a “respiratory event” while descending the mountain.

It says he was pursuing a childhood dream of “being on top of the world” and describes Swart as a respected and caring doctor.

The post says a memorial will be arranged with Swart’s family.

