Variations to shake – or, actually, stir – up the classic Manhattan

Open this photo in gallery Cocktail enthusiast Adrienne Stillman’s Spirited. Handout

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

If the classic Manhattan is your go-to tipple on a cold night, cocktail enthusiast Adrienne Stillman’s Spirited features page after page of variations that can help you shake – or, actually, stir – things up

REVERSE MANHATTAN

A lower alcohol alternative to the classic Manhattan, this reverse cocktail gives vermouth the starring role.

Story continues below advertisement

1 oz (30 ml) rye or bourbon

2 oz (60 ml) sweet vermouth

4 dashes Angostura bitters

Brandied cherry (to garnish)

Opt for a full-bodied vermouth and higher-proof whiskey to give the drink some backbone. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice and stir for 25 to 30 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a brandied cherry.

PALMETTO

An equal-parts rum-based Manhattan from the early 20th century, this drink is also known as the Cuban Manhattan. Palmetto is a dwarf palm tree native to Cuba.

1½ oz (45 ml) aged rum

Story continues below advertisement

1½ oz (45 ml) sweet vermouth

2 dashes orange bitters

Orange twist (to garnish)

Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice and stir for 25 to 30 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

LEFT HAND

Open this photo in gallery Left hand. Handout

This modern classic was created by Sam Ross of New York’s Attaboy. He describes it as “the love child of a Negroni and a Manhattan.”

1½ oz (45 ml) bourbon

Story continues below advertisement

¾ oz (22 ml) Campari

¾ oz (22 ml) sweet vermouth

2 dashes chocolate bitters

Brandied cherry (to garnish)

Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice and stir for 25 to 30 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a brandied cherry.

Excerpted with permission from Spirited: Cocktails from Around the World by Adrienne Stillman, $59.95 at bookstores and online (phaidon.com).