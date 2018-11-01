 Skip to main content

Life Why I make room for doom and gloom in November

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Why I make room for doom and gloom in November

Anne T. Donahue
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

It was so dark when I woke up this morning I (very mistakenly) thought I had hours left to sleep. In this moment, I’m drowning out the wind with daytime television dedicated to cold and flu season. And at the same time, the rain is tangling itself up with dead leaves and hitting my window with no respect for my concentration or the guest on Cityline. The doom is real, the gloom even more so. And, with November just arrived, I couldn’t possibly be happier.

Open this photo in gallery

aycanak/istock

It’s chic to hate November, and it also makes sense. It’s the nothing month between the vibrancy of October and the festivities of December. It’s cold. It’s damp. It brings with it the the rumblings of seasonal despair. In Canada, it’s too late for decorative gourds and too early for Christmas trees. And while the United States at least serves up the post-Thanksgiving Day parade dog show, its bleakness can’t be totally overshadowed by corgis who leap and pose. I’d be delusional to dispute the quiet sadness that comes with November. In part because that’s why I love it so much.

We live in a society that thrives on celebration. We bounce from long weekends to national holidays, not letting the realities of simply existing catch up to us. From cottage season we bound into Labour Day, embracing the majesty of autumn before prepping for Thanksgiving and finally Halloween. But even before that, holiday decor begins springing up in malls and shops, assuring us that once we tire of jack-o-lanterns and AMC FearFest, we can lose ourselves in wintry traditions that expire by Jan. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

But I don’t want to.

I need a palate cleanser – a moment of rest before stuffing myself with turkey and mini chocolate bars and then cookies and pastries and holiday cheer. I need permission to stay inside and just be, to relish the last gasp of nature’s oranges, reds, and warm yellows as it rains (but not snows) with enough force that I don’t have to justify cancelling plans. I need to remind myself that everything dies and not in the scary-spooky sense of the word. November is the twilight of our year and a last chance to marinate in everything the preceding months brought. It feels sad because it is sad. Endings are difficult and goodbyes are hard. And November, with its greyness and dampness and waves of endless clouds, forces you to reconcile that what was once alive will wash away. The trees we sat under this summer are sleeping now and the squirrels have begun hiding away.

Without the acknowledgment of death or of endings, we can’t possibly appreciate the full scope of being alive. Compared to the murkiness of November, even the dullest spring and summer days seem vibrant, beautiful and full of promise. Compared to long and rainy nights, warm evenings spent on patios seem like a rare treat. November, so grey and so sad, gives us a platform on which to appreciate the full scope of our seasons. After all, they say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

Which isn’t to say I hate the beauty of a crisp October day or the merriment of Christmas. I live for Food Network holiday-themed programming. But I’d still trade all of it for the calmness and quietness of gloomy November where I can sit wrapped in a large blanket-shawl and do nothing but eat bread and soup. Probably because my best relationships are always defined by the ease in which we can co-exist quietly and simply be.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019