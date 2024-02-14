Open this photo in gallery: Grand Marnier’s newest expression, Quintessence.Handout

One of the best-known French liqueurs in the world, Grand Marnier has become a staple for popular cocktails and culinary creations thanks to it’s throat-warming spicy orange flavour. From elevated margaritas and sidecars to Crêpes Suzette, the bittersweet spirit is instantly recognizable, even if its roots in the Cognac region of France are often overlooked.

“It’s a brand that’s stronger than its category,” says Grand Marnier master blender Patrick Leger who took charge of production in March 2020. “But the richness of cognac, which has a large palatte of aromatics, is what makes it something incredible.”

Leger was in Toronto last week to celebrate the Canadian launch of Grand Marnier’s newest expression, Quintessence. The rare Cognac-based liqueur was made from a blend of old Cognacs from the cellar, the youngest component being 65 years of age, the oldest eau de vie was made in 1906. The limited release is sold in a handcrafted Baccarat crystal decanter. Twenty bottles were released in Canada, with a suggested retail price of $6,000 per bottle.

The master blender points out that Baccarat designed the original bottle for Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge. Its shape was chosen to reflect the copper pot stills used to create the Cognac used as the base spirit.

Grand Marnier’s other key ingredient is tropical oranges, citrus Bigaradia, which Leger explains are harvested while still green to maximize the bitter essential oils in the peel. The dried peels are macerated in alcohol to produce an orange liqueur, which is blended with the selected Cognac and aged in oak vats before being bottled.

The portfolio includes Cordon Rouge, Cuvée Louis-Alexandre, Cuvée du Centenaire, Grande Cuvée Révélation and Quintessence. Each expression reflects a different blends and different ages of Cognac as part of its character. Grand Marnier’s 200th anniversary in 2027 might see another luxury product added to the range.

To be successful as a Cognac maker, you need a large inventory of aged spirits to select from, Leger explains. While whisky distilleries can use different types of barrels to enhance aromas and flavours in the finished blend, Cognac’s regulations require producers to age their brandy, which is made from distilled white wine, in French oak barrels.

“Cognac is one of the strictest appellations,” he says. “Where you might see new brands of vodka and tequila popping up regularly, Cognac is very limited. That’s why there are very few producers and no new operators because you need stock…. Here we often say, it’s easy to make good Cognac. You just needed to have had your father and grandfather working before you.”