 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

Does bourbon have to be aged in new American oak barrels?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Matt Calvert moves used bourbon barrels at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Ky., on Oct. 17, 2013.

The New York Times

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

Bourbon’s popularity continues to grow across Canada, with different expressions of the corn-based, barrel-aged spirit selling briskly, from popular brands to highly sought-after limited-edition styles.

Although bourbon whisky’s production is defined by U.S. federal law, there’s an extremely broad selection of products and flavour profiles that meet the regulations. There are also numerous misconceptions surrounding America’s distinctive style of whisky.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s start with the basic guidelines established by the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. Bourbon must be made in the United States and distilled from a fermented mash that’s at least 51-per-cent corn. Once distilled, the spirit is required by law to be stored in charred new oak containers, at not more than 125 proof (62.5 per cent alcohol by volume). Following the aging process, the whisky must be bottled at 80 proof or higher (at least 40 per cent alcohol by volume or higher).

This leads to some commonly held misinterpretations, beginning with bourbon being seen strictly as a product of Kentucky. Despite the vast majority of bourbon being made in the Bluegrass State – more than 90 per cent of it comes from Kentucky – you can find ones made in New York, Illinois and elsewhere. It’s also not solely aged in American oak barrels. You can find bourbon that has been stored in containers produced with wood from trees grown in forests in France, Japan, Brazil, Hungary or wherever oak grows.

Distillers are free to use any shape of container so long as it is made from oak that’s been charred and hasn’t been previously used. American oak barrels are most prevalent due to the wood’s availability and relative affordability compared to the cost of imported wood staves or barrels. The barrel’s shape helps ensure that the spirit comes into contact with the blackened staves, whose cracked texture is often described as looking like alligator skin. Throughout the aging process, whisky flows in and out of the wood as temperatures change with the season. The flame-toasted wood helps to remove undesirable aromas and flavours, while helping to fix the colour of the brown spirit and impart the mellow, sweet character that makes bourbon’s taste distinctive from Scotch and other whiskies.

Bourbon producers aren’t able to add colour or flavouring to their products. Time in the barrel needs to do most of that work. A bourbon’s character is also determined by the proportion of corn and other grains – such as barley, wheat and rye – used in the mash. Sweeter styles use more corn, while other opt to increase the rye component to increase the spicy character of the spirit.

Curiously, there are set minimum aging periods for bourbon. While it must be aged for at least two years to be considered a “straight bourbon,” there aren’t strict regulations on the practice. As a result, decisions made on the time in oak help different distilleries define their house style and attempt to develop a unique identity to bring to market.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies