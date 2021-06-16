For how long should I chill a red wine?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Food & Wine

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

For how long should I chill a red wine?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

A wine’s serving temperature has a profound impact on how it smells and tastes.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

If the old adage that red wines should be served at room temperature continues to circulate, consider this your permission to serve your reds chilled. I’d also suggest you tell anyone pontificating about any essential rules of wine appreciation to cool it.

While I’m all for information that helps you feel more confident when it comes to buying or serving wine, I’m thinking you need to process all suggestions through a filter of whether they align with your enjoyment factor or not.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time of year, I like to pop my red wines into the refrigerator an hour before opening. Fifteen minutes in the freezer if I’ve failed to plan ahead, which is often. (Note to self: Set a timer for 30 minutes to make sure you don’t turn that bottle into a winesicle.)

A wine’s serving temperature has a profound impact on how it smells and tastes. Serving wine at the recommended temperature helps to relay its intended flavour and showcase its balance of aroma, flavour, alcohol and structure. Too cold and you’ll mute the flavours, too warm and you’ll be overpowered by the acidity, tannin and alcohol. Look for the Goldilocks ratio: a temperature that’s just right according to your taste.

I’m not a fan of wine thermometers, although I know some wine lovers love theirs. The only optimization I’m looking for is that the wine is enjoyable. I couldn’t tell you if that’s precisely quantifiable as 14 or 15 C for a pinot noir from the Beamsville Bench or Kelowna; I only know I enjoy them served cool, a condition which might vary on the season or my mood. I want them to refresh my palate.

Full-bodied reds, such as cabernets, syrahs or malbecs, are more appealing served slightly warmer. That could be served around 17 or 18 degrees or what might be considered chilled on my personal scale, say 20 or 30 minutes in the fridge. The bottle should feel cool to the touch as you bring it to the counter or table.

Wine will warm up in the glass whether it’s served cool or warm, so it’s better to start out cooler than your desired temperature. Pop the bottle back in the fridge or plunge into an ice bucket or available cooler as needed to keep it at the temperature that suits your taste.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies