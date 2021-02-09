 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

How long can you keep an open bottle of cocktail bitters?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Angostura is one of the best-known brands of cocktail bitters.

"194 Rue de la Prucheraie, Rigaud, Qc J0P1P0"/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

If you’re a fan of a well-made Manhattan, Negroni or any other classic cocktail, you’re likely to have at least one bottle of aromatic bitters on hand. Often packaged in 100 mL containers, these small bottles seemingly last forever as most cocktail recipes only call for a dash or two – possibly only a drop, if that suits your taste. I believe the bottle of Angostura in my cabinet was purchased during the Harper government.

Cocktail bitters, such as the classic brands Angostura and Peychaud’s, can be made by infusing a high-proof, neutral spirit with any variety of popular botanicals or just about anything else you can think of. The range of flavours and brands available exploded along with the craft cocktail boom, giving rise to exotic infusions like chocolate chili, bacon peppercorn and even toasted almond cricket. I suspect I have collected more than 10 different bitters over the years, thankfully none containing toasted insects. At least, not that I’m aware of.

Story continues below advertisement

Bitters typically contain 35- to 50-per-cent alcohol and are sold without an expiration date. As is the case with any spirit, evaporation and chemical reactions in the bottle will eventually affect the taste. Once open, exposure to oxygen will cause the bitters’ flavour to change, while heat will cause evaporation of the alcohol. Stored in a cool, dry location, you could in theory keep the same bottle for five years or longer. It won’t spoil or be harmful to your health.

Often compared to salt or pepper for a cocktail, a dash of bitters can balance out the flavour of the drink. Adding a bitter note to a cocktail with sweet and sour character helps build structure and depth of flavour. It builds complexity while adding harmony to the various components.

I like wormwood bitters in a Sazerac and orange bitters in other rye-based cocktails or a Negroni. An intensely flavoured cranberry bitters comes into rotation during the holidays. Angostura is the first option of sparkling wine cocktails. Otherwise, I often find my hand reaching for Peychaud’s and its old-time label but suspect that might have something to do with it being the tallest bitters bottle in the collection. It stands out.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies