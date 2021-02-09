How long can you keep an open bottle of cocktail bitters?

Open this photo in gallery Angostura is one of the best-known brands of cocktail bitters. "194 Rue de la Prucheraie, Rigaud, Qc J0P1P0"/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

If you’re a fan of a well-made Manhattan, Negroni or any other classic cocktail, you’re likely to have at least one bottle of aromatic bitters on hand. Often packaged in 100 mL containers, these small bottles seemingly last forever as most cocktail recipes only call for a dash or two – possibly only a drop, if that suits your taste. I believe the bottle of Angostura in my cabinet was purchased during the Harper government.

Cocktail bitters, such as the classic brands Angostura and Peychaud’s, can be made by infusing a high-proof, neutral spirit with any variety of popular botanicals or just about anything else you can think of. The range of flavours and brands available exploded along with the craft cocktail boom, giving rise to exotic infusions like chocolate chili, bacon peppercorn and even toasted almond cricket. I suspect I have collected more than 10 different bitters over the years, thankfully none containing toasted insects. At least, not that I’m aware of.

Story continues below advertisement

Bitters typically contain 35- to 50-per-cent alcohol and are sold without an expiration date. As is the case with any spirit, evaporation and chemical reactions in the bottle will eventually affect the taste. Once open, exposure to oxygen will cause the bitters’ flavour to change, while heat will cause evaporation of the alcohol. Stored in a cool, dry location, you could in theory keep the same bottle for five years or longer. It won’t spoil or be harmful to your health.

Often compared to salt or pepper for a cocktail, a dash of bitters can balance out the flavour of the drink. Adding a bitter note to a cocktail with sweet and sour character helps build structure and depth of flavour. It builds complexity while adding harmony to the various components.

I like wormwood bitters in a Sazerac and orange bitters in other rye-based cocktails or a Negroni. An intensely flavoured cranberry bitters comes into rotation during the holidays. Angostura is the first option of sparkling wine cocktails. Otherwise, I often find my hand reaching for Peychaud’s and its old-time label but suspect that might have something to do with it being the tallest bitters bottle in the collection. It stands out.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.