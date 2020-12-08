 Skip to main content
Newsletter

What do you do with an open bottle of ice wine?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

The opening of a bottle of ice wine is cause for celebration. While small bottles of the lusciously sweet wine are frequently given as gifts, in my experience those presents are rarely served and enjoyed.

Common complaints suggest ice wine is too sweet and too expensive. As a result, it risks becoming the vinous equivalent of fruitcake. Those who love it, enjoy it without hesitation. Everyone else tends to squirrel it away in a dark corner somewhere, waiting for just the right occasion, or an opportunity to re-gift it. The fermented nectar of frozen grapes becomes an adult variant of the Hot Potato game.

Story continues below advertisement

Ice wine has long been pegged as Canada’s most famous wine, but too few Canadians actually drink it. Producers of Canada’s best ice wines struggle to effectively market their sumptuous and honeyed wares at home. (The export market has always been the main sales channel for Canadian ice wines.) There’s a concerted effort to deflect any references to it being a dessert wine. Instead, it’s positioned as a sweet wine that can be enjoyed before, during or after a meal.

Winery restaurants use ice wine as a pairing for savoury courses, while their chefs effectively use it as an ingredient in meal preparation, say as a glaze for duck or part of the sauce for poaching lobster.

Wineries were also quick to show how consumers could use the rich and intense sweet wines as a mixer, encouraging people to taste ice wine martinis or ice wine Royales, a splash of ice wine in a glass of sparkling wine and garnished with a frozen grape or red berry.

The creative team behind VQA Wines of Ontario have taken that idea to the extreme, offering a dynamic range of cocktail recipes that use different types of ice wine, made from vidal, riesling or cabernet franc grapes, to great effect.

Mix one ounce of Canadian whisky and one ounce of a red ice wine in a rocks glass, garnish with cherries and an orange slice and you’ve got yourself a Cold Fashioned.

You might also consider shaking up a batch of ice wine Cosmopolitans, with one ounce each of vodka and riesling ice wine, half an ounce of Grand Marnier and lime juice, and 1.5 ounces of cranberry juice. Pour into a martini glass that’s garnished with a citrus peel.

The recipes are available on Wine Country Ontario’s website along with other information about ice wine, like how it’s made and best enjoyed (winecountryontario.ca/ice wine/).

Story continues below advertisement

Even with the different look to this year’s holiday season, the coming weeks offer an opportunity to open and enjoy a bottle of ice wine – or different styles of sweet and/or fortified wines. An open bottle of ice wine will last for two weeks or more if kept sealed in the refrigerator. White or red, younger and fresher or more mature and complex, ice wines are more versatile that you expect – and probably taste better than you remember. You’ll never know, of course, until you open that bottle.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies