Sriracha stand down. Korean gochujang is the spicy paste of the moment. It has some sweetness to it and is mellower than some of the Asian chili mixes.

You can add ground pork or slivers of chicken, which you stir fry first, to make this a satisfying, spicy main course. It also tastes great stirred into some rice or Asian wheat noodles. Globe eggplants can be bitter. Salting them for 15 minutes takes out the bitter juices.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sesame oil 1 tbsp vegetable oil 1 globe eggplant, about 1 lb 6 shiitake mushroom caps, torn 1 tbsp grated ginger 2 tbsp gochujang or to taste 1 tbsp soy sauce 2 cups baby kale 2 green onions, chopped, about 1/4 cup

Method