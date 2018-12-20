Fort Berens Red Gold Reserve 2016, British Columbia

A Bordeaux-style blend of 38-per-cent cabernet franc, 38-per-cent cabernet sauvignon and 24-per-cent merlot sourced from Lillooet and the Similkameen and Okanagan valleys. In this case the cabernet franc component was treated to an Italian-style twist, with grapes left to dry in the appassimento style to intensify flavours. The wine is dry, with classic cab franc herbal aromatics of jalapeno over notes of cassis and leather. Good structure. The oak is well-handled. Available direct, fortberens.ca.

Year: 2016

