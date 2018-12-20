Fort Berens Red Gold Reserve 2016, British Columbia

A Bordeaux-style blend of 38-per-cent cabernet franc, 38-per-cent cabernet sauvignon and 24-per-cent merlot sourced from Lillooet and the Similkameen and Okanagan valleys. In this case the cabernet franc component was treated to an Italian-style twist, with grapes left to dry in the appassimento style to intensify flavours. The wine is dry, with classic cab franc herbal aromatics of jalapeno over notes of cassis and leather. Good structure. The oak is well-handled. Available direct, fortberens.ca.
- Year: 2016
- Varietal: Red blend
- Price: $44.99
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.